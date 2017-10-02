Oh, Hell Yes! Munich Style Lager at Golden Road Taproom: Our Beer of the Week!
Two years after opening across the street from Anaheim Stadium, Golden Road Brewing still isn't done with construction of their full brewery and restaurant—perfection takes time, you know? But Head Brewer Victor Novak (formerly of Taps in Brea) is already working his magic and brewing small batches of classic-style pilsners, lagers and red ales. The taproom offers Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., a lively Trivia Night on Wednesdays, and board games. If no food trucks are there on a particular night, bring your own grub! Golden Road's famous IPA's still get produced at the Los Angeles mothership, but Victor is preparing to start making those in Ale-a-Heim as well—BOOM.
Right now, I'm liking the Tintin (4.8% ABV), a Belgian Strong Golden Ale brewed with Amarillo, Jarrylo and Citra hops—super-fresh, very enjoyable, a classic Belgian with a clean finish. Also good (and mensch-y) is the Ales for ALS Pale Ale (5.4% ABV) with Loftus Ranches and Hopunion hops. For every pint sold that uses their hops, Loftus and Hopunion donates $1 toward ALS research—so far, they've raised over $150,000. This Pale Ale ain't no charity case, thank goodness: with six hops, it bursts with flavor (for more info on the campaign, visit www.alesforals.com)
And since it's Oktoberfest, we gotta go German. Oh, Hell Yes! Munich Style Lager (5.5% ABV) uses classic German malts and hops that gives it a light appearance, but it's full-bodied flavor will quench your thirst with no aftertaste. 2017 is definitely the Year of the Lager! Cheers!
Golden Road Brewing, 2210 E. Orangewood Ave., Anaheim, (714)912-4015; goldenroad.la
