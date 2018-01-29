Off the Richter IPA by Left Coast Brewing: Our Beer of the Week!

While everyone is drinking and brewing hazy IPA's, our friends over at Left Coast Brewing in San Clemente released an homage to San Diego style IPA's with their Off the Richter IPA (6.6% ABV). Owned by the Hadjis Family, Left Coast Brewing started operating back in 2004, making them one of the oldest family owned breweries in Orange County. Left Coast concentrates on using only the highest quality ingredients and strive to create new and exciting styles of beer. A new location in Irvine is on the horizon for Left Coast and will feature 25 beers on tap, Kansas City-style BBQ and plan to brew small experimental batches of craft beer to go along with their core line-up of drafts. In the mean time go visit their tasting room in San Clemente – currently pouring 15 different styles of Left Coast suds and open seven days a week. Off the Richter IPA uses Citra, Nelson, Amarillo, Centennial and Simcoe hops, and has fruit forward notes of melon, grapefruit, lime, lychee and gooseberry. The aroma is piney and sweet, with Nelson hops giving off characteristic flavors of white wine.

I had Off the Richter in last year's batch of limited release beers and completely fell in love with it, so I'm happy to see it back. But if you want to enjoy this beer, you'll have to visit Left Coast's tasting room or one of the following establishments: The Brewhouse in San Juan Capistrano, Pie Dog in Fullerton, Craftsman Wood Fired Pizza in Placentia, Smoqued in Orange, Wise Guys Pizzeria in Orange, Slaters 50/50 in Anaheim and Board and Brew in Anaheim. Enjoy your Off the Richter while it lasts! CHEERS!

Left Coast Brewing, 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente, (949) 276-2699; leftcoastbrewing.com

