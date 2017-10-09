2017 Great American Beer Festival, Our Beer(s) of the Week!

Gold Medal- Wall of Sound-Oatmeal Stout, Stereo Brewing, Placentia Ca Stereo Brewing Instagram

Tom Petty's "American Girl" blasted from speakers inside the Denver Convention Center as throngs of beer lovers streamed inside ready to taste over 3,900 beers from 800 breweries from across the United States. The Great American Beer Festival (GABF) is THE U.S. beer fest of the year, with 7,923 entries from 2,217 breweries in this 35th year. It's always held in Denver, a great city with 200 breweries, wonderful restaurants and so much to offer that the tickets sold out in 4 hours this year.

Orange County breweries did well this year as did breweries from the Inland Empire of course San Diego won it's share of awards as they should being the birthplace of the modern era of craft beer, thank you Karl Strauss!

Here's the list of winners, Cheers!

American Style Fruit Beer: Silver- The Mesa, Cismontane Brewing Company, SanTana

Chili Beer: Bronze- Dia de los Mangos, Beachwood Blendery, Long Beach

Wood and Barrel Aged Sour Beer: Silver- Train to Beersel, the Bruery Terreux, Anaheim

American Style Cream Ale: Bronze- Artifexican, Artifex Brewing Company, San Clemente

Scottish Style Ale: Silver- McGarvey's Scottish Ale, Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza, San Clemente

American Style Black Ale: Gold- Hoppa Emeritus, Beachwood BBQ and Brewing, Long Beach

Oatmeal Stout: Gold- Wall of Sound, Stereo Brewing Company, Placentia

Honey Beer: Gold- Orange Blossom Common, Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Bohemian Style Pilsner: Silver-Bohemian Pilsner, TAPS Fish House and Brewery, Corona

Belgian Style Fruit Beer: Gold- Blood Orange Wit, Refuge Brewing, Temecula

Rye Beer: Silver- Nighthawk Rye Pale Ale, Packinghouse Brewing Company, Riverside

Irish Style Red Ale: Bronze- Riley's Irish Red, Packinghouse Brewing Company, Riverside

Munich Style Helles: Silver- Solar, Sanctum Brewing Company, Pomona

Brown Porter: Silver- Pinch Hit Porter, Stadium Pizza Main St., Lake Elsinore

Congratulations! Hard work pays off but everyone is a winner because Beer is Life!