menu

2017 Great American Beer Festival, Our Beer(s) of the Week!

Oh, Hell Yes! Munich Style Lager at Golden Road Taproom: Our Beer of the Week!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

2017 Great American Beer Festival, Our Beer(s) of the Week!

Monday, October 9, 2017 at 7:21 a.m.
By Robert Flores
Gold Medal- Wall of Sound-Oatmeal Stout, Stereo Brewing, Placentia Ca
Gold Medal- Wall of Sound-Oatmeal Stout, Stereo Brewing, Placentia Ca
Stereo Brewing Instagram
A A

Tom Petty's "American Girl" blasted from speakers inside the Denver Convention Center as throngs of beer lovers streamed inside ready to taste over 3,900 beers from 800 breweries from across the United States. The Great American Beer Festival (GABF) is THE U.S. beer fest of the year, with 7,923 entries from 2,217 breweries in this 35th year. It's always held in Denver, a great city with 200 breweries, wonderful restaurants and so much to offer that the tickets sold out in 4 hours this year.

Orange County breweries did well this year as did breweries from the Inland Empire of course San Diego won it's share of awards as they should being the birthplace of the modern era of craft beer, thank you Karl Strauss!
Here's the list of winners, Cheers!

American Style Fruit Beer: Silver- The Mesa, Cismontane Brewing Company, SanTana
Chili Beer: Bronze- Dia de los Mangos, Beachwood Blendery, Long Beach
Wood and Barrel Aged Sour Beer: Silver- Train to Beersel, the Bruery Terreux, Anaheim
American Style Cream Ale: Bronze- Artifexican, Artifex Brewing Company, San Clemente
Scottish Style Ale: Silver- McGarvey's Scottish Ale, Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza, San Clemente
American Style Black Ale: Gold- Hoppa Emeritus, Beachwood BBQ and Brewing, Long Beach
Oatmeal Stout: Gold- Wall of Sound, Stereo Brewing Company, Placentia
Honey Beer: Gold- Orange Blossom Common, Karl Strauss Brewing Company
Bohemian Style Pilsner: Silver-Bohemian Pilsner, TAPS Fish House and Brewery, Corona
Belgian Style Fruit Beer: Gold- Blood Orange Wit, Refuge Brewing, Temecula
Rye Beer: Silver- Nighthawk Rye Pale Ale, Packinghouse Brewing Company, Riverside
Irish Style Red Ale: Bronze- Riley's Irish Red, Packinghouse Brewing Company, Riverside
Munich Style Helles: Silver- Solar, Sanctum Brewing Company, Pomona
Brown Porter: Silver- Pinch Hit Porter, Stadium Pizza Main St., Lake Elsinore

Congratulations! Hard work pays off but everyone is a winner because Beer is Life!

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >