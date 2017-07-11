menu

OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 32 - What's the Difference Between a Good and Great Cocktail?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 32 - What's the Difference Between a Good and Great Cocktail?

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 6:10 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Miss Delicious at Blinking Owl, prepared by Emily DelicceEXPAND
Miss Delicious at Blinking Owl, prepared by Emily Delicce
Cynthia Rebolledo
A A


Welcome to episode 32 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we discuss cocktails. Gustavo Arellano talks with OC Bartender's Cabinet board member, Emily Delicce about why good cocktails are important. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and we visit Hi-Time Wine Cellars for the food review. Enjoy!


Show notes:

Kahlua -> Presidente -> Jim Beam . . . Gustavo's transition to full blown borracho

Interview - Emily Delicce

Upcoming Events

Hey You! - Dolphin Defender

Food Review - Hi-time Wine Cellars


Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984
letters@ocweekly.com
Web Site
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >