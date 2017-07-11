OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 32 - What's the Difference Between a Good and Great Cocktail?
|
Miss Delicious at Blinking Owl, prepared by Emily Delicce
Cynthia Rebolledo
Welcome to episode 32 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we discuss cocktails. Gustavo Arellano talks with OC Bartender's Cabinet board member, Emily Delicce about why good cocktails are important. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and we visit Hi-Time Wine Cellars for the food review. Enjoy!
Show notes:
Kahlua -> Presidente -> Jim Beam . . . Gustavo's transition to full blown borracho
Interview - Emily Delicce
Upcoming Events
-
Taco Tuesday
Tue., Sep. 12, 5:00pm
-
Taco Tuesday
TicketsTue., Sep. 19, 5:00pm
-
Taco Tuesday
TicketsTue., Sep. 26, 5:00pm
-
Taco Tuesday
TicketsTue., Oct. 3, 5:00pm
Hey You! - Dolphin Defender
Food Review - Hi-time Wine Cellars
- Website
- Location
- Behind the Scenes at Hi-Time Wine Cellars (OC Weekly article)
—
Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984
letters@ocweekly.com
Web Site
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Orange County dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Taco Tuesday
TicketsTue., Aug. 15, 5:00pm
-
Taco Tuesday
TicketsTue., Aug. 22, 5:00pm
-
Taco Tuesday
TicketsTue., Aug. 29, 5:00pm
-
Taco Tuesday
TicketsTue., Sep. 5, 5:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!