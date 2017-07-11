OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 32 - What's the Difference Between a Good and Great Cocktail?

EXPAND Miss Delicious at Blinking Owl, prepared by Emily Delicce Cynthia Rebolledo



Welcome to episode 32 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we discuss cocktails. Gustavo Arellano talks with OC Bartender's Cabinet board member, Emily Delicce about why good cocktails are important. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and we visit Hi-Time Wine Cellars for the food review. Enjoy!

Show notes:

Kahlua -> Presidente -> Jim Beam . . . Gustavo's transition to full blown borracho

Interview - Emily Delicce

Hey You! - Dolphin Defender

Food Review - Hi-time Wine Cellars

