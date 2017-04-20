OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 25 - 50 Years of South Coast Plaza and its Great Restaurants
Welcome to episode 25 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode, we discuss 50 years of South Coast Plaza. OC Weekly food writer, Anne Marie Panoringan, talks to Debra Gunn Downing, the Executive Director of Marketing for South Coast Plaza about the future of dining at SCP. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and since we are cover South Coast Plaza, we review Zcafé, enjoy!
Show notes:
Interview - Debra Gunn Downing
Hey You! - Your Dog Bites, and So Do You
Food Review - Zcafé
Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984
