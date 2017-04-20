OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 25 - 50 Years of South Coast Plaza and its Great Restaurants

The yummies at Vaca by Amar Santana, a South Coast Plaza protege Photo by Dustin Ames



Welcome to episode 25 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode, we discuss 50 years of South Coast Plaza. OC Weekly food writer, Anne Marie Panoringan, talks to Debra Gunn Downing, the Executive Director of Marketing for South Coast Plaza about the future of dining at SCP. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and since we are cover South Coast Plaza, we review Zcafé, enjoy!

Show notes:

Interview - Debra Gunn Downing

Hey You! - Your Dog Bites, and So Do You

Food Review - Zcafé

