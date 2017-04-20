menu

OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 25 - 50 Years of South Coast Plaza and its Great Restaurants


OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 25 - 50 Years of South Coast Plaza and its Great Restaurants

Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 6:40 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
The yummies at Vaca by Amar Santana, a South Coast Plaza protege
Photo by Dustin Ames
Welcome to episode 25 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode, we discuss 50 years of South Coast Plaza. OC Weekly food writer, Anne Marie Panoringan, talks to Debra Gunn Downing, the Executive Director of Marketing for South Coast Plaza about the future of dining at SCP. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and since we are cover South Coast Plaza, we review Zcafé, enjoy!


Show notes:

Interview - Debra Gunn Downing

Hey You! - Your Dog Bites, and So Do You

Food Review - Zcafé

Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984

letters@ocweekly.com

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

