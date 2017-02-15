OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 16: Why is SanTana Demonizing Food Trucks?

Tacos Ayutla Oaxaca, the most popular food truck in SanTana right now Photo by The Mexican

Welcome to episode 16 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we discuss SanTana's war on loncheras with Denise de la Cruz. Gustavo gets deep and talks with Carlos Salgado of Taco Maria about the demonization of Mexican food and what it means for many families who run food service businesses. Lisa Black reads a Hey You! about someone's gross-ass feet and we review a late night lonchera in SanTana. Enjoy!

Show notes:

Santa Ana, Most-Mexican Big City in U.S., Declares War on Taco Trucks. Again

Shout out to Tacos Los Primos in Whittier

Interview with Carlos Salgado of Taco Maria

First review of Taco Maria on OC Weekly

Gustavo on Twitter: Chicano cuisine?

Taco Maria on Twitter: Identity issues

Carlos' favorite lonchera - Alebrije's

Carlos on Twitter

Hey You! - Shroomy Feet

Email your Hey You!'s to garellano@ocweekly.com

Food review - Ruben's Tacos Y Mulitas

