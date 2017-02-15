menu

OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 16: Why is SanTana Demonizing Food Trucks?

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 8:27 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Tacos Ayutla Oaxaca, the most popular food truck in SanTana right now
Photo by The Mexican
Welcome to episode 16 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we discuss SanTana's war on loncheras with Denise de la Cruz. Gustavo gets deep and talks with Carlos Salgado of Taco Maria about the demonization of Mexican food and what it means for many families who run food service businesses. Lisa Black reads a Hey You! about someone's gross-ass feet and we review a late night lonchera in SanTana. Enjoy!


Show notes:

Santa Ana, Most-Mexican Big City in U.S., Declares War on Taco Trucks. Again

Shout out to Tacos Los Primos in Whittier

Interview with Carlos Salgado of Taco Maria

Hey You! - Shroomy Feet

Food review - Ruben's Tacos Y Mulitas

Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984

letters@ocweekly.com

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

