OC Speakly, Episode 18: Why Do We Love Brunch So Much in OC?

Bosscat Kitchen and Libations Rockography



Welcome to episode 18 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we discuss all things brunch. Our Marketing Director discusses the second annual Fresh Toast event on March 25th at Newport Dunes. Food writer Anne Marie Panoringan joins Gustavo to discuss some of the best food to eat between breakfast and lunch. A dramatic reading of Hey You! rounds out our show. Enjoy!

Show notes:

OC Weekly Boozy Brunch! issue

Fresh Toast March 25, 2017

Tickets are going quick!

Bloody Battle bloody mary competition

Some of our amazing booze sponsors helping you get liquored up: Bulleit bourbon, Don Julio tequila and Reyka vodka

Some amazing brunch shout outs:

Win free tickets. First person to email Gustavo and correctly spell our Marketing Director's first name will win two tickets! Sorry, no hints here in the show notes. garellano@ocweekly.com

Interview with Anne Marie Panoringan

Hey You! - Locks of Unlove

—

Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984

letters@ocweekly.com

