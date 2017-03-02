OC Speakly, Episode 18: Why Do We Love Brunch So Much in OC?
|
Bosscat Kitchen and Libations
Rockography
Welcome to episode 18 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we discuss all things brunch. Our Marketing Director discusses the second annual Fresh Toast event on March 25th at Newport Dunes. Food writer Anne Marie Panoringan joins Gustavo to discuss some of the best food to eat between breakfast and lunch. A dramatic reading of Hey You! rounds out our show. Enjoy!
Show notes:
OC Weekly Boozy Brunch! issue
Fresh Toast March 25, 2017
- Tickets are going quick!
- Bloody Battle bloody mary competition
- Some of our amazing booze sponsors helping you get liquored up: Bulleit bourbon, Don Julio tequila and Reyka vodka
Some amazing brunch shout outs:
Win free tickets. First person to email Gustavo and correctly spell our Marketing Director's first name will win two tickets! Sorry, no hints here in the show notes. garellano@ocweekly.com
Interview with Anne Marie Panoringan
-
Chilaquiles
-
Benedicts
-
Waffles
-
Boozy brunch drinks
- Sol Cocina's Frozé
- Water Grill's Ramos Gin Fizz
- Chapter One's Cold Fashioned
- Pizzeria Ortica's coffee and Amaro
- Alta Baja Market's Micheladas (Transparency alert, Alta Baja is owned by Gustavo's wife, Delilah)
-
Other great brunches
- TAPS Fish House
- The Public House by Evans Brewing Co. [Brunch Menu]
- Break of Dawn
-
OC Weekly Food
-
Anne Marie on instagram @brekkiefan
Hey You! - Locks of Unlove
—
Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Orange County dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!