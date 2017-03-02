menu

OC Speakly, Episode 18: Why Do We Love Brunch So Much in OC?

The Inside Scoop On Mr. Holmes Bakehouse Tustin


OC Speakly, Episode 18: Why Do We Love Brunch So Much in OC?

Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 5:18 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Bosscat Kitchen and Libations
Bosscat Kitchen and Libations
Rockography
A A


Welcome to episode 18 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we discuss all things brunch. Our Marketing Director discusses the second annual Fresh Toast event on March 25th at Newport Dunes. Food writer Anne Marie Panoringan joins Gustavo to discuss some of the best food to eat between breakfast and lunch. A dramatic reading of Hey You! rounds out our show. Enjoy!


Show notes:

OC Weekly Boozy Brunch! issue

Fresh Toast March 25, 2017

Some amazing brunch shout outs:

Win free tickets. First person to email Gustavo and correctly spell our Marketing Director's first name will win two tickets! Sorry, no hints here in the show notes. garellano@ocweekly.com

Interview with Anne Marie Panoringan

Hey You! - Locks of Unlove

Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984

letters@ocweekly.com

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

