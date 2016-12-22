OC Grub Guide For 12/22-12/28: Holiday Grubbing!

Puttin' on the Ritz Photo courtesy The Ritz Prime Seafood

Where are you buying last minute presents? Do you have New Year's Eve plans? What's a tasty new beer to try? We have the answers to these burning questions and more. Just keep reading, and you're welcome.

EXPAND Buy a beer, help a pet in need! the Butcher

SPCA-OC By Golden Road Brewing Now On Tap - Anaheim

For every glass of their special brew sold, Golden Road will donate a dollar to the Orange County SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). Have a pint at any of their locations, and know you're doing your part. As described by Brewmaster Victor Novak,

"Our collaboration beer with the Orange County SPCA is called SPCA-OC— Simcoe Pale with Citra and Amarillo. It is medium-bodied, golden in color, with huge hop flavors and aromas of fresh orange, tangerine and mango, finishing slightly dry. Salud!"

2210 E Orangewood Ave, (714) 912-4015; www.goldenroad.la.

We can help with that. We're professionals. Photo by Brian Feinzimer

Leatherby's Cafe Rouge Open For Christmas Eve/Christmas - Costa Mesa

Of the five establishments at SCP open for Christmas (including Morton's, Royal Khyber, Mastro's and Claim Jumper) , only one is open for not only the 25th, but Christmas Eve brunch and dinner as well. Recent On the Line subject Greg Stillman will have an Elf-themed brunch buffet with the likes of smoked trout deviled eggs, "spaghetti" cupcakes and hot cocoa bar. Dinner both nights includes both a la carte service and their three-course, prix-fixe Elf menu featuring chestnut ravioli, chocolate cranberry trifle and gem Caesar. 615 Town Center Dr, (714) 429-7640; www.patinagroup.com.

EXPAND Shop til your card declines Photo courtesy Moulin

Last Minute Shopping At Moulin - Newport Beach/Laguna Beach

Chocolate truffles, classic Buche de Noel and other sweets await those lucky folks on your shopping list. One treat for them, and two for you! Or, bring the classiest potluck contribution and order a charcuterie and cheese platter. Available at both Newport and recently opened Laguna locations. Ooh la la! 1000 N Bristol St, Newport Beach, (949) 474-0920; 248 Forest Ave, Laguna Beach, (949) 715-6990; www.moulinbistro.com.

Seafood diet in SC OC Weekly archives

Slapfish San Clemente Opens Next Week!

A year after launching Brea, Chief Seafood Officer Andrew Gruel announced the next Slapfish opening would be inside the Outlets at San Clemente. The first 100 diners to line up on Thursday, December 29 at 11 a.m. can check out his award-winning cuisine with their very own lobster grinder! If it's anything like the Brea opening, get there early. 101 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, Ste 616; www.slapfishrestaurant.com.

EXPAND Are you ready? Photo courtesy Mesa

Mesa celebrates New Year's Eve - Costa Mesa

A Met Gala-inspired event will greet you between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. that evening. Party-goers can look forward to a red carpet entrance (complete with paparazzi), live entertainment from WEARETREO and hosted appetizers and cocktails until 10:30 p.m. A limited menu will be available for purchase after. We're craving the white cheddar and truffle grilled cheese on brioche. Pre-sale is $75, door sales are $150 and bottle service options are available. 725 Baker St, (714) 557-6700; www.mesacostamesa.com.

