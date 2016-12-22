OC Grub Guide For 12/22-12/28: Holiday Grubbing!
Puttin' on the Ritz
Photo courtesy The Ritz Prime Seafood
Where are you buying last minute presents? Do you have New Year's Eve plans? What's a tasty new beer to try? We have the answers to these burning questions and more. Just keep reading, and you're welcome.
Buy a beer, help a pet in need!
the Butcher
SPCA-OC By Golden Road Brewing Now On Tap - Anaheim
For every glass of their special brew sold, Golden Road will donate a dollar to the Orange County SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). Have a pint at any of their locations, and know you're doing your part. As described by Brewmaster Victor Novak,
"Our collaboration beer with the Orange County SPCA is called SPCA-OC— Simcoe Pale with Citra and Amarillo. It is medium-bodied, golden in color, with huge hop flavors and aromas of fresh orange, tangerine and mango, finishing slightly dry. Salud!"
2210 E Orangewood Ave, (714) 912-4015; www.goldenroad.la.
We can help with that. We're professionals.
Photo by Brian Feinzimer
Leatherby's Cafe Rouge Open For Christmas Eve/Christmas - Costa Mesa
Of the five establishments at SCP open for Christmas (including Morton's, Royal Khyber, Mastro's and Claim Jumper) , only one is open for not only the 25th, but Christmas Eve brunch and dinner as well. Recent On the Line subject Greg Stillman will have an Elf-themed brunch buffet with the likes of smoked trout deviled eggs, "spaghetti" cupcakes and hot cocoa bar. Dinner both nights includes both a la carte service and their three-course, prix-fixe Elf menu featuring chestnut ravioli, chocolate cranberry trifle and gem Caesar. 615 Town Center Dr, (714) 429-7640; www.patinagroup.com.
Shop til your card declines
Photo courtesy Moulin
Last Minute Shopping At Moulin - Newport Beach/Laguna Beach
Chocolate truffles, classic Buche de Noel and other sweets await those lucky folks on your shopping list. One treat for them, and two for you! Or, bring the classiest potluck contribution and order a charcuterie and cheese platter. Available at both Newport and recently opened Laguna locations. Ooh la la! 1000 N Bristol St, Newport Beach, (949) 474-0920; 248 Forest Ave, Laguna Beach, (949) 715-6990; www.moulinbistro.com.
Seafood diet in SC
OC Weekly archives
Slapfish San Clemente Opens Next Week!
A year after launching Brea, Chief Seafood Officer Andrew Gruel announced the next Slapfish opening would be inside the Outlets at San Clemente. The first 100 diners to line up on Thursday, December 29 at 11 a.m. can check out his award-winning cuisine with their very own lobster grinder! If it's anything like the Brea opening, get there early. 101 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, Ste 616; www.slapfishrestaurant.com.
Are you ready?
Photo courtesy Mesa
Mesa celebrates New Year's Eve - Costa Mesa
A Met Gala-inspired event will greet you between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. that evening. Party-goers can look forward to a red carpet entrance (complete with paparazzi), live entertainment from WEARETREO and hosted appetizers and cocktails until 10:30 p.m. A limited menu will be available for purchase after. We're craving the white cheddar and truffle grilled cheese on brioche. Pre-sale is $75, door sales are $150 and bottle service options are available. 725 Baker St, (714) 557-6700; www.mesacostamesa.com.
Puttin' on the Ritz
Photo courtesy The Ritz Prime Seafood
The Ritz Prime Seafood celebrates New Year's Eve - Newport Beach
With a duo of seatings ranging from $100-$150, you simply need to decide if you want an earlier or later dinner. Leave the rest to Chef Neyra, as he whets your appetite with delights like Maine Lobster Pot Pie with black truffle and cognac cream, Uni Custard and White Chocolate Panna Cotta. Early reservation times begin at 5 p.m.; later ones are from 8 p.m. onward. 2801 W Coast Hwy, (949) 720-1800; www.ritzrestaurant.com.
