OC Grub Guide 8/24-8/30: Party All The Time!
|
Business lunch proper
Anne Marie Panoringan
From a returning chef to a luxe lonchera debut, it's all about celebrating this week! Should you celebrate a restaurant anniversary or relish in hatch chile season? You shouldn't have to choose— do both. Oh, and then join us (me) at Dry Society next week while we make important decisions about cocktails. All in this week's guide . . . .
|
Is it lunch yet?
Photo courtesy Avila's El Ranchito
Avila's Seal Beach Celebrates 2nd Anniversary! - Seal Beach
Today only, this beach-y branch of Avila's El Ranchito will be offering 2-for-1 specials on all their entrees. Yes, we're talking a BOGO deal. Those famished must opt to dine in, and this special is valid during their operating hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Remember to say "Thank you!", "Happy Anniversary!", and be sure to tip your server. 209 Main St, (562) 493-8226; www.avilaselranchito.com.
|
Hatching at a location near you
Photo courtesy The Habit Burger
The Habit Embraces Hatch Season & No Kid Hungry Fundraiser - multiple locations
With a trio of seasonal offerings, this burger brand strikes the hatch iron while it's hot. Selections include a Grilled Hatch and Golden Chicken Salad, Grilled Hatch and Pepper Jack Charburger, and Grilled Hatch and Pepper Jack Chicken Sandwich. Pretty straightforward— just how we like our quick meals. In addition, for every diner who donates two bucks or more (beginning August 29) towards the No Kid Hungry charity, they'll receive a free Charburger as a thank you. How do we say no to that? www.habitburger.com.
|
Fo' drizzle, my nizzle
Photo courtesy Drizzle
Drizzle Luxe Lonchera Debuts Tomorrow! - Fountain Valley
Head to the corner of Garfield and Brookhurst this Friday starting at 6 p.m. for some sweet treats. This new lonchera features a funnel cake cone cradling all the tasty ice cream they'll allow you to pile on There's abso-freaking-lutely something for everyone that shows up, so arriving late isn't a big deal. However, if you do get there early, here's what's in store: a tee or keychain for the first 100; a surprise giveaway for the first 500; and FREE honey green tea for everybody that places an order. Be sure to follow along on Instagram at @drizzle_oc for updates! www.drizzleoc.com.
|
Seafood diet
Photo courtesy Rubio's
Just For The Halibut: New Rubio's Coastal Grill Items - multiple locations
For a limited time, the fast casual seafood chain is including some premium fish options to their menu. The Rubio's halibut trifecta consists of a Wild Alaskan Halibut Bowl, Burrito and Two Taco Plate (we prefer the hefty burrito). Also new, a corn salsa made with agave, lime and red bell peppers. And let's not forgot the inclusion of Hass avocados, cabbage and their house white chipotle sauce to those meals. Excuse us while we get extra napkins and limes. www.rubios.com.
|
Business lunch proper
Anne Marie Panoringan
The Return of Chef Montoya at Bistango - Irvine
After a three year absence, we are pleased to report that Chef Javier Montoya has made his way back to this Irvine kitchen. With stints at Bayside and Mariposa, chef's experience is updating the cuisine Bistango is best known for. Order their refreshing pickled watermelon salad, savory Kobe and black truffle ravioli, or (our favorite) delicate yellowfin tartare with spicy lime ginger vinaigrette. For something less formal, their happy hour selection is a home run. 19100 Von Karman Ave, (949) 752-5222; www.bistango.com.
|
Finishing with a twist
Photo courtesy Dry Society
Michter's Cocktail Competition at Dry Society - Mission Viejo
Catch us (okay, me) next Monday over at Union Market MV, as we help judge a bevy of beverages at the bar over the course of three rounds. Michter's is the spirit of choice that night, and competing for bragging rights are bartenders from Center Hub, Pub Thirty Two, Red Table, Provenance, Central Bar, Tapas and Beer and Dublin 4. Stop by between 7-10 p.m. to join in on drink specials, dj tunes and prizes for some lucky drinkers. If you spot us, remind us to stay hydrated! 27741 Crown Valley Pkwy, (949) 441-4979; www.drinkdrysociety.com.
Related Locations
19100 Von Karman Ave.
Irvine, CA 92612
209 Main St.
Seal Beach, CA 90740
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Orange County dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Taco Tuesday
TicketsTue., Sep. 26, 5:00pm
-
Taco Tuesday
TicketsTue., Oct. 3, 5:00pm
-
World Fabulous Drag Brunch
TicketsSat., Oct. 7, 11:00am
-
Taco Tuesday
Tue., Oct. 10, 5:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!