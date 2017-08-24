OC Grub Guide 8/24-8/30: Party All The Time!

Business lunch proper Anne Marie Panoringan

From a returning chef to a luxe lonchera debut, it's all about celebrating this week! Should you celebrate a restaurant anniversary or relish in hatch chile season? You shouldn't have to choose— do both. Oh, and then join us (me) at Dry Society next week while we make important decisions about cocktails. All in this week's guide . . . .

Is it lunch yet? Photo courtesy Avila's El Ranchito

Avila's Seal Beach Celebrates 2nd Anniversary! - Seal Beach

Today only, this beach-y branch of Avila's El Ranchito will be offering 2-for-1 specials on all their entrees. Yes, we're talking a BOGO deal. Those famished must opt to dine in, and this special is valid during their operating hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Remember to say "Thank you!", "Happy Anniversary!", and be sure to tip your server. 209 Main St, (562) 493-8226; www.avilaselranchito.com.

EXPAND Hatching at a location near you Photo courtesy The Habit Burger

The Habit Embraces Hatch Season & No Kid Hungry Fundraiser - multiple locations

With a trio of seasonal offerings, this burger brand strikes the hatch iron while it's hot. Selections include a Grilled Hatch and Golden Chicken Salad, Grilled Hatch and Pepper Jack Charburger, and Grilled Hatch and Pepper Jack Chicken Sandwich. Pretty straightforward— just how we like our quick meals. In addition, for every diner who donates two bucks or more (beginning August 29) towards the No Kid Hungry charity, they'll receive a free Charburger as a thank you. How do we say no to that? www.habitburger.com.

EXPAND Fo' drizzle, my nizzle Photo courtesy Drizzle

Drizzle Luxe Lonchera Debuts Tomorrow! - Fountain Valley

Head to the corner of Garfield and Brookhurst this Friday starting at 6 p.m. for some sweet treats. This new lonchera features a funnel cake cone cradling all the tasty ice cream they'll allow you to pile on There's abso-freaking-lutely something for everyone that shows up, so arriving late isn't a big deal. However, if you do get there early, here's what's in store: a tee or keychain for the first 100; a surprise giveaway for the first 500; and FREE honey green tea for everybody that places an order. Be sure to follow along on Instagram at @drizzle_oc for updates! www.drizzleoc.com.

Seafood diet Photo courtesy Rubio's

Just For The Halibut: New Rubio's Coastal Grill Items - multiple locations

For a limited time, the fast casual seafood chain is including some premium fish options to their menu. The Rubio's halibut trifecta consists of a Wild Alaskan Halibut Bowl, Burrito and Two Taco Plate (we prefer the hefty burrito). Also new, a corn salsa made with agave, lime and red bell peppers. And let's not forgot the inclusion of Hass avocados, cabbage and their house white chipotle sauce to those meals. Excuse us while we get extra napkins and limes. www.rubios.com.

Business lunch proper Anne Marie Panoringan

The Return of Chef Montoya at Bistango - Irvine

After a three year absence, we are pleased to report that Chef Javier Montoya has made his way back to this Irvine kitchen. With stints at Bayside and Mariposa, chef's experience is updating the cuisine Bistango is best known for. Order their refreshing pickled watermelon salad, savory Kobe and black truffle ravioli, or (our favorite) delicate yellowfin tartare with spicy lime ginger vinaigrette. For something less formal, their happy hour selection is a home run. 19100 Von Karman Ave, (949) 752-5222; www.bistango.com.

EXPAND Finishing with a twist Photo courtesy Dry Society