OC Grub Guide 3/9-3/15: Poke, Crudite, Every Day!

EXPAND Perfection in a bowl Photo courtesy North Shore Poke Co

It's a mixed bag of tasty delights in this week's roundup. If we're talking the weekend, head to Natural Products Expo West. If you're already thinking about next week, then two new happy hours are calling your name. Of course, there's picture perfect poke in store. And if you recall Eric Samaniego, you'll want to mark your calendar.

Luxe lonchera deliciousness Photo courtesy Visit Anaheim

Natural Products Expo West - Anaheim

The hungry person's answer to trade shows, Natural Products Expo descends upon Anaheim Convention Center and its surrounding properties from now through the weekend. Attendees can get their swag and exercise too, between the entire ACC and addition of Marriott's ballroom. Our favorite amenity: taking the direct shuttle from the free Angel Stadium lot. Check out our blog post on the Visit Anaheim website for more details. 800 W Katella Ave, (714) 765-8950; www.anaheimconventioncenter.com.

Not to be confused with a Golden Egg Photo courtesy The Habit Burger Grill

The Habit Burger Grill's Golden Chicken Salad - all locations

Yesterday marked the kick-off of a new salad to The Habit's growing menu. A Golden Chicken Salad is the green version of their popular Golden Chicken Sandwich. Crumbled bacon, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, and hand-dipped fried chicken over greens is one colorful combination. It's all dressed in a cilantro-lime ranch and will cost you $7.25. Available for a limited time, we think it'll help after all that OCRW dining. www.habitburger.com for your nearest location.

EXPAND No attitude at Gratitude on Monday nights Photo courtesy Cafe Gratitude

Mule Mondays at Cafe Gratitude - Newport Beach

Make Gratitude your new place to Mule on Mondays. Normally priced at $14, it drops to $8 all day long in Newps. Start with a classic Moscow Mule, featuring vodka, homemade ginger beer, lime and mint. Then order their $10 special of loaded purple potato and sweet potato fries (served three ways) while contemplating your next move. Go smoky with mezcal, head to Kentucky with Bourbon, aged rum will get you good for a Dark & Stormy, hit the scotch with a Maime Taylor or order your very own Gin Buck. There are no wrong answers. 1617 Westcliff Dr, (949) 386-8100; www.cafegratitude.com.

EXPAND The OG of poke bowls Photo courtesy North Shore Poke Co

North Shore Poke Co Turns 5! - Huntington Beach

On Monday, it'll be five years since North Shore Poke opened their initial location. The original poke bowl shop in OC, father and son team Mark and Shawn Gole began the concept after Shawn was stationed in Oahu with the Coast Guard. He was inspired to bring the same fresh flavors to the mainland, and the two focused on importing only the best seafood. With the help of sister Melissa Gole and recent On the Line subject Jackson Long, they expanded the brand in recent years, now operating in five locations. They invite loyal customers to stop by March 13 to celebrate, "There is always going to be competition, that's the nature of the beast when you are forefront of a great concept. It's why we do what separates us. It's our simplicity, consistency, quality, and love of Hawaiian culture that goes unparalleled and keeps our customers loyal."

What up, Eric! Photo by Eleonor Segura

Save the Date: Michael's on Naples pop-up dinner

We heard from Eric Samaniego recently, sharing plans about a dinner series in Long Beach. The first is slated for March 29, with subsequent ones on the last Wednesday of the month. The Michael's on Naples chef is teaming up with Philip Pretty of Restauration on five courses. Served only in the rooftop dining area, he's capping each event at 50 diners. "It is a completely selfish reason for me to get together with my friends and to cook the food that inspires me." There's open seating from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and the price for March will be $70. For more information, contact the restaurant directly. 5620 E 2nd St, (562) 439-7080; www.michaelsonnaples.com.

EXPAND Not Happy Hour, Healthy Hours Photo courtesy True Food Kitchen