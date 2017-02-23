OC Grub Guide 2/23-3/1: On A Tuesday

Sweets for your sweet tooth Photo courtesy Ellie's Table

They say that things happen in 3's. Well, half of the events we're reporting on all occur on February 28. Coincidence? You decide. In the meantime, we'll be stuffing ourselves with pastries and wine.

Luck be a jack Photo courtesy Snooze

Pancake Day at Snooze - Tustin

National Pancake Day technically isn't until March this year, but one of our favorite brekkie places is holding a special day of deliciousness on February 28. Dine at their tasty establishment, order the pancakes, and all proceeds will be donated to a local garden. One option created for that day is their King Cake Pancake, made with blueberry mascarpone, lemon curd and green coconut flakes over a white chocolate chip pancake. Bonus: If you find a jack in your pancake, you score a Snooze gift card! Sweet. 3032 El Camino Real, (714) 415-6269; www.snoozeeatery.com.

Welcoming Photo courtesy Ellie's Table

Egan House event - San Juan Capistrano

The second location of Ellie's Table launched late last year (the first being San Clemente) inside a historical residence known as Egan House. To celebrate their inclusion in the National Registry of Historic Places, Ellie's Table and Egan House owner William Griffith will throw a get-together next Tuesday at 2 p.m. We think it's safe to say refreshments will be provided. 31892 Camino Capistrano, (949) 558-5310; www.elliestable.com.

Bluegold panoramic interior Anne Marie Panoringan

Stag's Leap Wine Dinner at Bluegold - Huntington Beach

Serving their second wine dinner on February 28, Bluegold's kitchen is joining forces with Stag's Leap Wine Cellars to bring diners something special. The dinner menu is a surprise, but wine pairings will include a 2013 Cab by SLV produced at their Napa facility. Francois Beall of Stag's Leap will be on hand to answer your burning questions. Dinner begins promptly at 6:30 p.m. and is $88. Visit their Eventbrite page for more information. 21016 Pacific Coast Hwy, (714) 374-0038; www.dinebluegold.com.

EXPAND The line at Porto's Bakery only looks like this after the doors have been shut for the night. Edwin Goei

Porto's Grand Opening - Buena Park

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, March 1. The bakery/cafe with a cult following officially opens in Orange County promptly after their 10 a.m. ribbon cutting. According to their Facebook page, the first 500 folks to make a Porto's Bakery purchase will receive a giveaway bag. We don't know if that refers to actual treats in a bag or a vessel to tote around future Target purchases. But hey, gift with purchase rules. 7640 Beach Blvd, (714) 670-6427; www.portosbakery.com.

EXPAND Freida hanging with her pals Photo courtesy Bowers Museum

Coming Soon: Frida Fiesta Fridays, Uno!

Save the date! March 3 kicks off the first in a series presented by the Bowers Museum and Tangata restaurant. The evening's meal is inspired by the cookbook/memoir Frida's Fiestas: Recipes and Reminiscences of Life with Frida Kahlo. Tickets include a tour of the Kahlo exhibit, plus live music with your meal, thanks to Sarah Truher Carpenter and the Mariachi Zacatecas. Visit their Facebook page for additional information and to select your reservation time. 2002 N Main St, (714) 567-3600; www.bowers.org.