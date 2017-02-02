OC Grub Guide 2/2-2/8: Open, Open, OPEN!!

Some like it smoky Brian Feinzimer

We're all for saving money, so this kind of list is as good as gold. Pick up some free swag, get an amazing meal deal and save yourself for free frozen yogurt. Then use those extra few bucks to pay it forward.

The Halal Guys Grand Opening - Cerritos

Friday morning will be hoppin' across county lines as The Halal Guys (a.k.a. #41 in our Top 100 last year) prepare to launch their next location in an area bustling with restaurant activity. The first 1,000 diners will be eligible to win free swag, and a handful of those waiting are going to win free Halal Guys for a month! Catch Power 106's DJ E-Man that morning as he hosts the opening festivities. Vegetarians are welcome, and don't forget the fries! 11435 South Street; www.thehalalguys.com.

Pig Pen Delicacy Grand Opening - Long Beach

As luck would have it, there's a second 'gram-worthy grand opening shindig over in the LBC. Visit the newest branch of Pig Pen Delicacy starting at noon (get there early) on Saturday to receive some exclusive swag for the first 100, plus a raffle for a new bike. Checkout the rest of Steelcraft while you're there. 3768 Long Beach Boulevard, Unit 114; www.pigpendelicacy.com.

Villa Roma 11th Anniversary Special! - Laguna Hills

From this Sunday through Thursday (5th-9th), hungry customers will be rewarded for their loyalty. Drop in to either the restaurant or the market, and for each entree purchased, you can order a second of equal or lesser value for 11-cents. You heard us. Not even a quarter— save that for the silver anniversary? Book your table now, as they are conducting 5, 7 and 9 p.m. seating times in the formal dining room. There's a ton of small print we cannot read, so we suggest giving them a call for more intel. 25254 La Paz Road, (949) 454-8585; www.villaromarest.com.

Sign the Super Bowl Petition For Another National Holiday!

Did you hear about the story where instead of buying an overpriced Super Bowl ad, Heinz executives are giving all 42,000 employees a paid day off? True story. And to push the idea further, they've created a petition on Change.org to make the day after the Super Bowl a national holiday. Between traveling back from Vegas (or wherever you ate/drank/bet for hours) and crawling out of bed the next day, it only makes sense. So just do it already and think good thoughts.

Yogurtland Celebrates International Frozen Yogurt Day! - Everywhere!

You can count on Irvine-based Yogurtland to know how to froyo right. Party time is this Monday from 4-7 p.m. at your local destination. Each guest will be handed their own five-ounce cup to fill, fill, fill. Special flavors for this very special evening come in the form of a Hershey's collaboration times two: Peanut Butter Cup and Chocolate Milkshake! Get your limited edition spoon, and remember to hashtag #YogurtlandIFYD to be featured on their social media. www.yogurt-land.com.

