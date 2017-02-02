menu

OC Grub Guide 2/2-2/8: Open, Open, OPEN!!

OC Grub Guide 1/26-2/1: To The Sea


OC Grub Guide 2/2-2/8: Open, Open, OPEN!!

Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 6:57 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Some like it smoky
Some like it smoky
Brian Feinzimer
We're all for saving money, so this kind of list is as good as gold. Pick up some free swag, get an amazing meal deal and save yourself for free frozen yogurt. Then use those extra few bucks to pay it forward.

We stand by our white & BBQ sauce combo!
We stand by our white & BBQ sauce combo!
William Vo

The Halal Guys Grand Opening - Cerritos
Friday morning will be hoppin' across county lines as The Halal Guys (a.k.a. #41 in our Top 100 last year) prepare to launch their next location in an area bustling with restaurant activity. The first 1,000 diners will be eligible to win free swag, and a handful of those waiting are going to win free Halal Guys for a month! Catch Power 106's DJ E-Man that morning as he hosts the opening festivities. Vegetarians are welcome, and don't forget the fries! 11435 South Street; www.thehalalguys.com.

We anticipate a whole lot of this
We anticipate a whole lot of this
OC Weekly archives

Pig Pen Delicacy Grand Opening - Long Beach
As luck would have it, there's a second 'gram-worthy grand opening shindig over in the LBC. Visit the newest branch of Pig Pen Delicacy starting at noon (get there early) on Saturday to receive some exclusive swag for the first 100, plus a raffle for a new bike. Checkout the rest of Steelcraft while you're there. 3768 Long Beach Boulevard, Unit 114; www.pigpendelicacy.com.

Salad? Who let that salad in here?
Salad? Who let that salad in here?
Jonathan Ho

Villa Roma 11th Anniversary Special! - Laguna Hills
 From this Sunday through Thursday (5th-9th), hungry customers will be rewarded for their loyalty. Drop in to either the restaurant or the market, and for each entree purchased, you can order a second of equal or lesser value for 11-cents. You heard us. Not even a quarter— save that for the silver anniversary? Book your table now, as they are conducting 5, 7 and 9 p.m. seating times in the formal dining room. There's a ton of small print we cannot read, so we suggest giving them a call for more intel. 25254 La Paz Road, (949) 454-8585; www.villaromarest.com.

Make the day after Super Bowl great again!
Make the day after Super Bowl great again!

Sign the Super Bowl Petition For Another National Holiday!
Did you hear about the story where instead of buying an overpriced Super Bowl ad, Heinz executives are giving all 42,000 employees a paid day off? True story. And to push the idea further, they've created a petition on Change.org to make the day after the Super Bowl a national holiday. Between traveling back from Vegas (or wherever you ate/drank/bet for hours) and crawling out of bed the next day, it only makes sense. So just do it already and think good thoughts.

Still working on our swirling skills
Still working on our swirling skills
Anne Marie Panoringan

Yogurtland Celebrates International Frozen Yogurt Day! - Everywhere!
 You can count on Irvine-based Yogurtland to know how to froyo right. Party time is this Monday from 4-7 p.m. at your local destination. Each guest will be handed their own five-ounce cup to fill, fill, fill. Special flavors for this very special evening come in the form of a Hershey's collaboration times two: Peanut Butter Cup and Chocolate Milkshake! Get your limited edition spoon, and remember to hashtag #YogurtlandIFYD to be featured on their social media. www.yogurt-land.com.

Some like it smoky
Some like it smoky
Brian Feinzimer

Gratitude Cocktail Class - Newport Beach
The bar program at Cafe Gratitude is proud to present a pre-Valentine's lesson in cocktails. Held on Friday, February 10th from 7-8:30 p.m., this free class will be taught by Beverage Director Jason Eisner. To register for Love Potions, visit their Eventbrite page and be ready to take notes! 1617 Westcliff Drive, (949) 386-8100; www.cafegratitude.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
