OC Grub Guide 12/29-1/4: NYE Edition!

Are you jelly of our seafood tower? Brian Feinzimer

Happy Almost New Year! If you don't plan on watching Kathy and Anderson act more goofy than usual, then you're wanting our roundup of options. Recent Grub Guides already covered happenings at Chapter One: the modern local in DTSA, Costa Mesa's Mesa and The Ritz Prime Seafood in Newport Beach. So technically we've given you nine places to choose from. So what are you waiting for?

Water Grill and chill Brian Feinzimer

Water Grill Celebrates New Year's Eve - Costa Mesa

How about a party with no cover? Head to South Coast, where recently opened Water Grill will have a DJ spinning (we're assuming in their sprawling outdoor lounge) from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Evening specials include a surf 'n turf of filet mignon and lobster, plus a dark chocolate mousse. Get the gang together in their deluxe interactive photo booth and toast with some comped champs at midnight. Make a reservation to guarantee a table. 3300 Bristol St, (949) 208-7060; www.watergrill.com.

The Winery Newport Micah Wright/OC Weekly

New Year's Eve At The Winery - Tustin and Newport

Reservations are required at both Winery locations for their NYE dinners. Early seatings begin at 5 p.m., while second seatings start at 8:30 p.m. Meal, champagne toast and entertainment included in their costs. However, pricing does vary based on time and city. Phone the location of choice for details. 2647 Park Ave, Tustin (714) 258-7600 and 3131 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, (949) 999-6622; www.thewineryrestaurant.net.

Why not start with dessert? Photo courtesy Twenty Eight

Twenty Eight Restaurant Celebrates New Year's Eve - Irvine

So you can do their dinner menu from 5-8 p.m. Or, you can be there when they switch gears and become a black & gold themed party, complete with VIP tables and late night taco bar. Tickets run $50, but you can learn more over on their website. Doors open at 9 p.m. 19530 Jamboree Rd, (949) 852-2828; www.twentyeightoc.com.

Restaurant to the left; Saloon to the right Photo courtesy The RANCH Saloon

New Year's Eve At The RANCH Saloon - Anaheim

This can be an early night for you or a late night for you, depending on how you approach NYE at RANCH's Saloon. As early as 6:30, you can start your evening dining while The Arnie Newman Band, (featuring Francelle) croon toe-tapping selections. If you're mainly there for a DJ and balloon drop, swing by after 9 p.m. Pricing begins at $35, but call (714) 817-4204 for more information. 1025 E Ball Rd, (714) 817-4200; www.theranch.com.

Poke time! OC Weekly archives

New Year's Eve At Waterman's Harbor - Dana Point

Ocean views are on the itinerary at Waterman's this weekend. In addition to the regular menu, guests have the option of dishes created just for the evening by Chef Mike Doctulero like braised scallop and shrimp cioppino and a decadent black and white truffle risotto. Seatings are at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. and include free admission to their celebration with live music over at sister venue StillWater Spirits and Sounds. 34661 Golden Lantern St, (949) 764-3474; www.watermandp.com.

Ready for brunch! Anne Marie Panoringan

New Year's Day Brunch at TAPS - Brea and Irvine

Some of us prefer a more low-key kind of celebration (the kind that has us asleep before midnight). If you want to save the celebration for Sunday, do so over brunch. The Brea and Irvine branches of TAPS Fish House and Brewery will be open at 10 a.m. for all you brekkie fans. Attack the seafood spread, hit up the carving station or chill with some beer. What better way to welcome 2017? 13390 Jamboree Rd, Irvine, (714) 619-0404 and 101 E Imperial Hwy, Brea (714) 257-0101; www.tapsfishhouse.com

