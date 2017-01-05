OC Grub Guide 1/5-1/11: Just Eat It

Course 3: Duo of beef featuring NY loin and that marrow! Anne Marie Panoringan

It's a roundup of guilty pleasures this week: pizza, lasagna nachos, chicken and other awesomeness. The good times start today and last through the month. Pick your protein and GO!

EXPAND Order what you want; pay what you want Photo courtesy Fresh Brothers/100eats



Fresh Brothers Fundraiser TODAY! - Irvine

The newest outlet of this pizza chain is now on the corner of Harvard and Main in Harvard Place. To celebrate, they're holding a school fundraiser today! From 2-8 p.m., Culverdale Elementary, Stone Creek Elementary and Meadow Park Elementary will receive the money from all orders received during their Pay What You Want event. Use this opportunity to try one of Gustavo's Top 100 items, the meatball sliders!

17655 Harvard Avenue; www.freshbrothers.com

Adele themed dinners at Mesa - Costa Mesa

Chef Niki Starr brings back the monthly prix fixe magic for 2017. But instead of a one-night-only affair, diners can relish all tastes every Tuesday evening. This month: songstress Adele takes center stage. From hamachi to duck confit(!), beef to meringue, she's got you covered. Your $60 dinner also has an optional $25 beverage pairing. We're suckers for course two, "I'll Be Waiting" and its corresponding gin cocktail, "Don't You Remember Suze". Mental note: you may need an extra slice of baguette to scoop up that bone marrow in course three. 725 Baker Street, (714) 557-6700; www.mesacostamesa.com.

Bowled over with good stuff Photo courtesy Protein Lab

Grand opening of Protein Lab - Brea

This Saturday from noon-5pm, stop by this brand we didn't know we needed. They'll have vendors from The Meal Prep, C2O coconut water and others offering samples and other swag. Their menu includes signature shakes made with whey protein (plant-based options available), sandwiches and bowls. Protein Lab, 2500 East Imperial Highway, #106, no phone listed; www.fueledbyproteinlab.com

Which way do we go? Photo Courtesy DTSA Farmers' Market

DTSA Farmers' Market Returns! - Santa Ana

Beginning this Sunday, you can find your friendly neighborhood market at its new location (please refer to handy dandy photo above for reference), the 2nd Street Promenade. Happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, you will see a mix of familiar faces and new market vendors. Pack that reusable bag and stop by before or after brunch at Chapter One or Mix Mix! www.dtsafarmersmarket.com (Yes, it will redirect you to their Facebook page)

Trevor K of Sgt Pepperoni's - he'll be rolling in VIP! Photo by Brian Feinzimer

Save the Date: Noods Noods Noods - SoCal Asian Food Festival - January 14

Our friends at Foodbeast are at it again. This time around, the theme is noodles and all things Asian-inspired. What does that mean? We're talking Sit Low Pho's pho burrito and Burger Parlor's Gringo Bandito kimchi soba noodles in VIP ($60, and it includes beer!). In the adjacent, pay-as-you-go Marketplace, we heard The Dirty Cookie will have green tea cookie shots and The Kroft will be selling a flaming cheesesteak bao. Sounds like our kind of madness. Your Santa Ana adventure is taking place at eSports Arena, 120 West 5th Street, www.noodsnoodsnoods.com.

