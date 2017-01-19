OC Grub Guide 1/19-1/25: A Buffet Of Charitable Options

EXPAND Chef Kling picking up the pace for restaurant week Photo courtesy Five Crowns/SideDoor

If there's one thing we've noticed lately, it's that many restaurants have started teaming up with worthy causes to fundraise with food. Hey, if eating out means a charity can somehow benefit, we're all in. And if you're not the charitable type, we're not here to judge.

Taverna "Eat, Drink, Experience" Regional Menus - Laguna Beach

Offering a special menu for one week each month, Taverna Laguna Beach plans to kick things off next week with foods from the region of Sagra Del Maiale. Items can be sold a la carte or together as a tasting menu, with an optional wine pairing available. Think pancetta-wrapped pork tenderloin over cannellini beans and kale stew with Vincotto sauce. Go hungry. 222 Ocean Avenue, (949) 715-0821; www.tavernabylombardi.com.

Newport Beach Restaurant Week Through January 29! - Newport Beach

Going on for two weeks instead of only one makes a huge difference in the world of local resto weeks. With price points to please the masses, one of our favorites involves Tackle Box's spicy buffalo cauliflower. Check out the list of participating eateries, and then make a res if it sounds tasty. www.dinenb.com.

Portillo's Cake for a Cause - Buena Park

Pre-orders have begun for a truly special fundraiser, via the partnering of Portillo's For Good (their donation program) and the American Red Cross. Order one of these beauties, and a portion of the $14.99 is donated to ARC. Served from February 10-14, Portillo's heart-shaped chocolate cakes are freshly baked every morning. 8390 La Palma Avenue, (714) 220-6400; www.portillos.com.

Asian Box Grand Opening Fundraiser - Irvine

Benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project, the UCI location of this DIY meal chain will be raising money for this cause Wednesday the 25th. All day long, all sales at the sustainable takeaway will go towards this charity. We're currently digging their coconut curry tofu and lemon-lime marmalade beverage. 4503 Campus Drive, (949) 769-6196; www.asianbox.com.

Nekter Children's Book Reading - Costa Mesa

Also occurring next Wednesday, Nekter co-founder Alexis Schulze will be at the South Coast Plaza branch to read from her new children's book, Sneaky Spinach. They've partnered with Festival of Children Foundation to donate $4 from each copy sold, allowing the non-profit to continue to support hundreds of charities throughout the country. If you are interested in purchasing a book, sales begin in-store and online that day. For information regarding the public reading, please contact the location directly. 3333 Bear Street, (949) 340-2700; www.nekterjuicebar.com.

