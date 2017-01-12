menu

OC Grub Guide 1/12-1/18 - 3 Fundraisers, 2 Giveaways And A Pastry Class!

OC Grub Guide 1/5-1/11: Just Eat It


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

OC Grub Guide 1/12-1/18 - 3 Fundraisers, 2 Giveaways And A Pastry Class!

Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 4:38 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
How sweet (but not too sweet) it is!
How sweet (but not too sweet) it is!
Photo by Dustin Ames
A A

We dart all over OC this week, starting with a stop inside Tustin's Union Market. From there, we hit a mall, an Ocean Institute and even a Culinary Lab. Give to a good cause or stand in line for free swag, you'll find it in this week's Grub Guide.

Drink up!
Drink up!
Photo by Dustin Ames

Milk Box Grand Opening - Tustin
The second location of the legit milk tea joint will be officially pouring all the good stuff this Saturday at 2 p.m.. Their new spot: Inside Tustin's Union Market, facing Central Bar. The first 50 people in line will receive an exclusive t-shirt. Follow their Facebook page if you're curious about the design. 2493 Park Avenue, Suite 42, (714) 712-0143; www.milkboxbar.com.

Haagen Dazs Celebrates Grand Reopening - Mission Viejo
 Saturday's the day to stop by The Shops at Mission Viejo for some free scoopage. The first 500 in line will be rewarded with a scoop of their choosing. One lucky customer will win free ice cream for a year! Operating hours for the event are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Stop by and take a selfie with the HD mascot, Coneman (Yeah, seriously!). 608 The Shops at Mission Viejo, (949) 364-0020; www.haagendazs.us.

He's holding this year's curriculum.
He's holding this year's curriculum.
Brian Feinzimer

Pro Home Pastry 1 Course at Culinary Lab - Tustin
This Sunday begins a series of 10 classes for the beginning pastry chef. Times will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the final class on March 19. All skill levels are welcome. Learn everything from basic knife skills to cakes and buttercream. For more information call or email info@culinarylabschool.com. 17231 East 17th Street, Unit B, (714) 788-3576; www.culinarylabschool.com.

Have you got the stomach for this?EXPAND
Have you got the stomach for this?
Photo courtesy Ways & Means

Ways & Means Shuck-It Oyster Challenge - Huntington Beach
In its second year, this food competition is pretty tough to swallow (unless you're a fan of oysters). A battle between local lifeguards, HB Police and Fire Department, participants are given 60 seconds to down as many meaty molluscs as possible. For each one consumed, Ways & Means founders Parnell and Jennifer Delcham and Dena Mathe will donate $3 to the charity of the winning team's choosing. Audience members pay $20 to cheer them on, with $5 going to all participating charities. The oyster challenge goes down at 11 a.m. on Tuesday the 17th. 21022 Pacific Coast Highway, (714) 960-4300; www.wmoysters.com.

Chef Azmin will be there!
Chef Azmin will be there!
Photo courtesy Sapphire Laguna

Coming Soon: Dana Hills Boys Lacrosse Food & Wine Experience - Dana Point
On January 27, this fundraiser will take place at the Ocean Institute. Local restaurants will be pairing dishes prepared on-site with exquisite wines. Participating chefs include Rainer Schwarz of The Deck and Driftwood Kitchen, Ryan Adams of Three Seventy Common Kitchen + Drink, Justin Monson of 21 Royal and Club 33 and Yvon Goetz of The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar. All proceeds benefit Dana Hills Boys Lacrosse Team. Tickets for this 21 and over evening are being sold for $100 on this website. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, (949) 496-2274; www.ocean-institute.org.

Living the sweet life.
Living the sweet life.
Photo by Brian Feinzimer

Coming Soon: Slice Deli and Cakery fundraiser - Fountain Valley
The second annual Cervical Cancer Fundraiser is scheduled for January 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Expect fantastic Motown tunes, excellent sweets, a raffle and some fun for a good cause. This event is very close to co-owner Natalie Burke's heart, as discussed in depth during our On the Line interview last year. For additional details, call Slice directly. 8780 Warner Avenue, Suite 15, (714) 842-1049; www.slicedeliandcakery.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Ways & Means Oyster House
More Info
More Info

21022 Pacific Coast Highway
Huntington Beach, CA 92648

714-960-4300

www.wmoysters.com

miles
Ocean Institute, Dana Point
More Info
More Info

24200 Dana Point Harbor Dr.
Dana Point, CA 92629

949-496-2274

www.ocean-institute.org

miles
The Shops at Mission Viejo
More Info
More Info

555 Shops At Mission Viejo
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

949-364-1832

www.simon.com/mall/the-shops-at-mission-viejo

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >