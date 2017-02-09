menu

OC Food Movers And Shakers: Mr. Holmes Bakehouse Opens In Tustin Next Weekend!

Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 8:28 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Have mercy!
Photo courtesy Mr. Holmes Bakehouse
The Bakehouse website is vague as to exactly where they would hang the next Peace symbol. But we cannot ignore the familiar boxes in their glass display case any longer: Mr. Holmes Bakehouse is moving into Union Market Tustin. An official launch date is slated for next weekend.

Originating in San Francisco, the very first bakery launched late 2014. The Highland Park area of Los Angeles was blessed with croissants, doughnuts, cookies and filled cruffins (croissant/muffin hybrids) this past September. MHB's following goes far and wide, with a location also found in Seoul, Korea. Go ahead, just search for #cruffin on Instagram and watch your feed blow up.

The brand owned by Aaron Caddel will have a modest storefront in the bustling food hall, across from the second home of Milk Box's balanced beverages. Stay tuned for grand opening coverage next week! In the meantime, we'll be daydreaming of that garlic gorilla bread.

Get to know the baked goodness at www.mrholmesbakehouse.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
Related Location

The District at Tustin Legacy
2437 Park Ave.
Tustin, CA 92782

714-259-9090

www.thedistricttl.com

