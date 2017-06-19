menu

Now Open: Taco Brat in Costa Mesa, Two Left Forks in Irvine, and MORE!

Monday, June 19, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Edwin Goei

Taco Brat, the taco and sausage concept from Chef Thomas Curran (formerly of Umami Burger and California Pizza Kitchen), has opened in Costa Mesa in the spot vacated by Taco Jr.

2101 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Karmuh Kitchen has opened in Rancho Santa Margarita. The restaurant offers egg breakfasts, flatbread pizzas, wraps, and salads, including an option where you can build your own.

22245 El Paseo, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Dana Point's Two Left Forks has opened a second restaurant in Irvine's Quail Hill neighborhood. Menu items include truffle mac'n cheese, seafood paella, and a "Soy Sake Alaskan Black Cod".

6511 Quail Hill Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92602

A new diner called Friends Cafe has opened in Tustin on 17th Street inside the same plaza as Dollar Tree. Breakfast specialties include banana pancakes and Benedicts. Lunch brings burgers and sandwiches such as the Santa Fe Melt with green chiles. The dinner menu has ribeye as well as country fried steak.

17391 17th St, Tustin, CA 92780

Luxor Grill, a new Egyptian restaurant and hookah bar, has opened in Garden Grove in the space that was formerly Rozana Cafe. Featured main dishes include mansaf, mandy, and kabsa.

12105 Brookhurst St, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Edwin Goei
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

