Now Open: Sandy's Beach Shack in HB; Legend Hot Pot in Irvine; And MORE!

Now Open: Sandy's Beach Shack in HB; Legend Hot Pot in Irvine; And MORE!

Monday, April 17, 2017 at 7:25 a.m.
By Edwin Goei
A cafe that sells cookie-dough-based desserts is opening soon in Fountain Valley. When it does California Cookie Dough will offer cookie dough flavors in snickerdoodle, red velvet, and of course, chocolate chip.

18854 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Sandy's Beach Grill has reopened as Sandy's Beach Shack at Huntington Beach Pier, now owned by the restaurant group that manages Fred' Mexican Cafe and Moose McGillycuddy's. The new menu includes huli chicken in lieu of chicken picatta as the restaurant embraces a tiki bar theme.

315 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

A new Roasting Water has opened in Garden Grove. This is the fifth store in the slowly growing local chain, which specializes in smoothies and fruit teas served in cute reusable bottles and mugs.

12035 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Ah-Lien Hot Pot in Irvine has now become Legend Hot Pot. Though the menu and the hot pots remain similar, lines for a table now routinely form outside even before the new restaurant has had a chance to put up any signage.

6638 Irvine Center Dr, Irvine, CA 92619

Churned Creamery has opened in Cypress. It's the fourth store of the fresh-made ice cream chain with more to come, including locations in Yorba Linda at Eastlake Village and Irvine at Woodbury Town Center.

9527 Valley View St, Cypress, CA 90630

Edwin Goei
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

