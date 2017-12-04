Now Open: Prego in Tustin, Wreckless in Fullerton, and MORE!

Pier 76 Fish Grill, the Long Beach seafood restaurant that we first reviewed here in 2013, continues its expansion into Tustin, which is its fourth location. It's currently on soft-opening mode at The Village at Tustin at Legacy.

15080 Kensington Park Dr. Suite 330, Tustin, CA 92782

Ugo Allesina's longtime Irvine Italian restaurant Prego has reopened at The District in Tustin. It takes over the space left behind by Bluewater Grill.

2409 Park Ave., Tustin, CA 92782

A new American restaurant called Wreckless has opened in Fullerton. It's located in the building that used to house Matty G's Steakburgers. The chef is Cody Storts, formerly of Grits Fullerton.

136 W Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton, CA 92832

Orange County restaurateur Russ Bendel has opened Olea, a sister restaurant to his wine country concepts, Vine and Ironwood. Olea features dishes seen at the other two restaurants including "Jidori Chicken Schnitzel With Wild Mushrooms".

2001 Westcliff Dr. Suite 100, Newport Beach, CA, 92660

Bar Louie, the tavern and grill concept that has locations throughout the US including Downey and Northridge, has opened at The District in Tustin in the space that used to be Panera Bread. Its previous location was at Anaheim Garden Walk.

2467 Park Ave., Tustin, CA 92782

