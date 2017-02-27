menu


Now Open: Porto's Bakery in Buena Park and MORE!

Monday, February 27, 2017 at 8:07 a.m.
By Edwin Goei
Finally!EXPAND
Finally!
Edwin Goei
Portos Bakery—the 46-year-old and legendary Cuban bakery that started in LA and has stores in Burbank, Glendale and Downey—is opening their first Orange County mega-bakery in Buena Park smack in between Pirates Dinner Adventure and Medieval Times. When the grand opening takes place this Wednesday, March 1, expect long lines and actor Andy Garcia to do the ribbon cutting.

7640 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, CA 90620

The Straw Modern Milkshakes is set to open this week, with a grand opening on March 4. The milkshake parlor will offer ice cream-based drinks but also kombucha and coffee.

1215 Baker St. #A, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

A new chicken sandwich joint based on Korean fried chicken has opened in Fullerton. It's called Holdaak and it has exactly seven items on the menu if you include the fries and soda. The main items are wings, chicken tenders, or a chicken sandwich in either mild or spicy.

1201 S Euclid St., Ste B, Fullerton, CA 92832

Speaking of Korean fried chicken, a new Korean fried chicken take-out counter called Furai Chicken has opened inside the Zion Market in Irvine. It serves its fried chicken three ways: original, coated in a sweet-n-spicy sauce, or dusted with your choice of seasoning powders that include sour cream & onion or Tapatio-and-lime.

4800 Irvine Blvd., Irvine, CA 92620

Speaking of Zion Market, the Korean supermarket chain has opened Zion Mart in Irvine, at the location of what was formerly Farm Direct, the Wholesome Choice spin-off.

5331 University Dr., Irvine, CA 92612

Edwin Goei
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

