Now Open: Pies in Seal Beach, Malasadas in Fountain Valley, AND MORE!
Doc's Pie Shop has opened in Seal Beach, offering sweet and savory pies. The sweet pies, which include a variety of cream, fruit, and custard varieties are sold by the slice. The savory pies, which include quiche, a breakfast pie, and meat pie, are sold as "small whole pies".
350 Main St, Seal Beach, CA 90740
A new Vietnamese restaurant called Basil and Lime has opened in Huntington Beach. Specialties include rib eye steak with caramelized onions, fries, sauteed mushrooms and red wine sauce. Bun, fried rice and pho are also on the menu.
7451 Edinger Ave, Ste 104, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Cafe Pinguini has taken over the spot vacated by Lucca Cafe at the Quail Hill Shopping Center in Irvine. The new restaurant specializes in traditional Italian cuisine. Pizza, pasta, risotto, and main courses that include Milanese, Piccata, and Parmigiana are served.
6507 Quail Hill Pkwy, Quail Hill Shopping Center, Irvine, CA 92603
Paderia Bake House specializes in the Portuguese donuts called malasadas, which are popular in Hawaii; the Filipino brioche called ensaymadas; and banana pudding. Also offered: cookies, coffee, and tea.
18279 Brookhurst St, Ste 1, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Luna Grill has opened two additional stores in OC: one at the Marketplace in Irvine and another in Santa Margarita Town Center in Rancho Santa Margarita. These new restaurants are Luna Grill's 9th and 10th outlets in OC alone.
13774 Jamboree Rd, Irvine, CA 92602
30451 Avenida De Las Flores, Suite A, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
