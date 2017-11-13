 


Piadina for dinna.
Piadina for dinna.
Edwin Goei

Now Open: Piadina in Irvine, Holé Molé in Costa Mesa, and MORE!

Edwin Goei | November 13, 2017 | 6:11am
Piadina—the Tustin fast-casual concept that serves something that's not quite a pizza, a calzone, or a sandwich but rather something that's kind of like all three combined—has opened a store in Irvine, replacing a Subway at The Crossroads. This is the third location after one opened in Cypress earlier this year.

3850-C Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92606

Holé Molé has added another location. This time, it's in Costa Mesa. It makes for a total of eight outlets in Southern California: four in Long Beach, four in OC.

1510 Adams Ave, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

A new food-to-go Vietnamese restaurant called Thuy Nhi has opened in Fountain Valley. It specializes in banh mi, but also offers pho and party trays.

16086 Harbor Blvd, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Min's Dumpling House has opened in the spot left by Nice Food Restaurant in the 99 Ranch-anchored plaza on Euclid and Crescent in Anaheim. Specialities include xiao long bao and beef rolls.

627 N Euclid St, Anaheim, CA 92801

A new Stater Bros. supermarket has opened inside The Village at Tustin Legacy in a city that already has one a few blocks away. The new market has a sushi bar.

15150 Kensington Park Dr, Tustin, CA 92782

 
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

