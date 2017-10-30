 


Pass the cornbread!
Pass the cornbread!
Photo courtesy Old Crow Smokehouse

Now Open: Old Crow Smokehouse in Orange, Art & Craft Eatery in Long Beach, and MORE!

Edwin Goei | October 30, 2017 | 8:04am
AA

Old Crow Smokehouse has opened in Orange in the spot that used to be Who Song and Larry's. Just as its Huntington Beach location at Pacific City, this fourth outpost of the Chicago-based BBQ restaurant is also venue for country music acts and dancing.

1535 West Katella Ave, Orange, CA. 92687

Coco Monster, a dessert shop that also serves Korean dishes such as bibimbap and spicy chicken stew, has opened in Santa Ana's Hutton Centre, taking over the spot of Thai Spice there.

2 Hutton Centre Dr Ste 204, Santa Ana, CA 92707

Second Reef Deli, a sandwich shop specializing in hold and cold sandwiches and salads, has opened in Laguna Hills.

25292 McIntyre St Ste T, Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Art & Craft Eatery, an American restaurant featuring comfort foods, has opened in Long Beach's Bixby Knolls neighborhood. Pulled pork and burgers are offered as well as a fried tofu sandwich.

4262 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807

Chef's Chan, a new restaurant serving traditional Korean dishes, has replaced the long-running Dae Myoung Ok in Irvine. Mains such as soondubu (soft tofu) and bibimbap (mixed rice) still come with an array of side dishes called banchan.

14250 Culver Dr Ste 4B, Irvine, CA 92604

 
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

