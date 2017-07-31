menu

Now Open: New Sushi Bar in Irvine, New Tacos in Santa Ana, and MORE!

Now Open: New Seafood in Huntington Beach, KBBQ in Irvine, and MORE!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Now Open: New Sushi Bar in Irvine, New Tacos in Santa Ana, and MORE!

Monday, July 31, 2017 at 7:58 a.m.
By Edwin Goei
Now Open: New Sushi Bar in Irvine, New Tacos in Santa Ana, and MORE!EXPAND
Photo courtesy Fatty Tuna
A A

Fatty Tuna has opened in Irvine at Park Place. This sushi bar by one of the owners of The Kroft offers omakase that range in price between $20 to $42 with one option that's entirely vegetarian.

2967 Michelson Dr. Ste G, Irvine, CA 92612

Gong Cha, a boba tea drink franchise from Taiwan, has opened in Irvine in the same parking lot as Caspian, Buffalo Wild Wings, and the newly opened Kang Ho-Dong Baekjeong. The drinks are reportedly customizable down to their sweetness and ice level. Other locations in California include Buena Park and Los Angeles' Koreatown.

14130 Culver Dr. Ste H-2, Irvine, CA 92604

Upcoming Events

A new taco-focused restaurant called Tacos El Gavilan has opened in Santa Ana at the corner of 17th Street and Grand. Part of a chain that started in 1992 that now has multiple locations and lunch trucks operating in Los Angeles County, the Santa Ana location is the first outlet in OC.

1258 E 17th St., Santa Ana, CA 92701

Woody's Diner has opened a new store in Orange, taking over the space that was formerly Jason's By The Circle and Ways & Means Oyster House. This is the seventh restaurant the local chain has opened in the county.

513 E Chapman Ave., Orange, CA 92866

A new dessert kiosk at the Irvine Spectrum called Nitro Puff has started serving liquid nitrogen-cooled cereal that causes fog to shoot out of your mouth and nose. Brea Mall also has the same kiosk.

670 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine, CA 92618

Edwin Goei
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >