Now Open: New Sushi Bar in Irvine, New Tacos in Santa Ana, and MORE!

Fatty Tuna has opened in Irvine at Park Place. This sushi bar by one of the owners of The Kroft offers omakase that range in price between $20 to $42 with one option that's entirely vegetarian.

2967 Michelson Dr. Ste G, Irvine, CA 92612

Gong Cha, a boba tea drink franchise from Taiwan, has opened in Irvine in the same parking lot as Caspian, Buffalo Wild Wings, and the newly opened Kang Ho-Dong Baekjeong. The drinks are reportedly customizable down to their sweetness and ice level. Other locations in California include Buena Park and Los Angeles' Koreatown.

14130 Culver Dr. Ste H-2, Irvine, CA 92604

A new taco-focused restaurant called Tacos El Gavilan has opened in Santa Ana at the corner of 17th Street and Grand. Part of a chain that started in 1992 that now has multiple locations and lunch trucks operating in Los Angeles County, the Santa Ana location is the first outlet in OC.

1258 E 17th St., Santa Ana, CA 92701

Woody's Diner has opened a new store in Orange, taking over the space that was formerly Jason's By The Circle and Ways & Means Oyster House. This is the seventh restaurant the local chain has opened in the county.

513 E Chapman Ave., Orange, CA 92866

A new dessert kiosk at the Irvine Spectrum called Nitro Puff has started serving liquid nitrogen-cooled cereal that causes fog to shoot out of your mouth and nose. Brea Mall also has the same kiosk.

670 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine, CA 92618

