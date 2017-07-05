menu

Now Open: New Sichuan in Irvine, Indian in Santa Ana, and MORE!


Now Open: New Sichuan in Irvine, Indian in Santa Ana, and MORE!

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at 7:51 a.m.
By Edwin Goei
Alberto's Mexican Food has opened a new store in what used to be Omega Burgers in Tustin, near Newport and Walnut. The chain is known for its carne asada burritos and nachos.

14551 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA 92780

Rasoi Curry Point, the Tustin Indian joint that specializes in thalis, has opened its second restaurant in what used to be Quiznos in Santa Ana near the courthouse.

200 West Santa Ana Blvd, Santa Ana, CA 92701

A new Sichuan restaurant called Spicy Addiction has opened in the 99 Ranch anchored square on Walnut and Jeffrey in Irvine. Specialties include hot pots and braised chicken.

5408 Walnut Ave #I, Irvine, CA92604

Balboa Island has a new restaurant called Free Range Cafe, which is the first brick-and-mortar of an LA-based food truck of the same name. The restaurant features a few of the items from the truck but also dinner plates such as steak and pan seared salmon.

501 Park Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92662

Vo's Sandwiches has opened in Garden Grove. The restaurant features banh mi, including one with fried eggs and Polish sausage. The lunch menu has fried rice and rotisserie chicken, while Vietnamese beef strew and pork rib porridge are served as breakfast specialties.

9131 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Edwin Goei
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

