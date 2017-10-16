Now Open: New Seafood in Westminster, New Korean in Huntington Beach, and MORE!
All lit up and ready to go!
Edwin Goei
Board & Brew has opened at the new shopping mall called The Village at Tustin Legacy. The chain, which specializes in sandwiches and beer, has multiple stores in San Diego and South County.
15040 Kensington Park Dr. Suite 200, Tustin, CA 92782
Destination Seafood House has opened in Westminster. The restaurant features the usual Vietnamese spin on Cajun seafood boils, but also hot pots, dishes that feature snails and shellfish, and a lobster pho.
15606 Brookhurst St., Westminster, CA 92683
A new concept called Hanki Everyday Korean has opened in Huntington Beach. The restaurant offers crispy bulgogi rolls, hot dogs, bibimbap, as well as "sets" that include banchan, rice, and a Korean BBQ meat.
7451 Edinger Ave. Bldg 1B, Unit 102, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
A new poke restaurant called Hiro Poke & Roll has opened in La Habra. Along with the usual build-your-own poke bowl set-up, there are about two dozen rolls including 15 specialty rolls.
1211 E La Habra Blvd. Ste D., La Habra, CA 90631
Maruca's Mexican Kitchen has opened in Tustin serving enchiladas rojas and tacos, which are $1 on Taco Tuesdays.
137 W First St. Ste A., Tustin, CA 92780
