Now Open: New Restaurants at The SJC Train Depot and The Source in Buena Park

Ciao! I'm Chai! (From Wokcano) Edwin Goei

Wokcano in Huntington Beach is now 3rd Generation Sake Bar. The menu remains similar, if not the same, as Wokcano, with sushi rolls and ramen. Starters include Spicy Chicken Wings made with "7 types of Japanese Spices."

7311 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Trevor's at the Tracks—the new restaurant that takes over the space that was formerly Sarducci's at the San Juan Capistrano train depot—will have its grand opening this Thursday, February 23, 2017 with a ribbon-cutting at 5 p.m. The restaurant will feature a wine-paired menu.

26701 Verdugo St San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Yoshiharu Ramen—the first of a handful of restaurants planned at The Source in Buena Park—has opened. At the new store, Yoshiharu offers the same bowls of noodle soup as at its Orange location, including a so-called "tonkotsu black" with garlic and dried seaweed.

6970 Beach Blvd., F-206, Buena Park, CA 90621

The new 260C Fashion Cuisine in La Habra serves food on a superheated and patented "eating"' plate. Dishes include dishes with meat surrounded by rice or pasta.

1510 W Imperial Hwy, Suite B, La Habra, CA 90631

Mad Claw in Brea is now called Holy Crab. Mad Claw itself was a newcomer, replacing a sushi bar called Octopus only about a year earlier.

375 W Birch St., Ste 3, Brea, CA 92821

