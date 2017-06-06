Now Open: New Ramen in Irvine, Korean Burritos in Fullerton, and MORE!

EXPAND Logo, check! Edwin Goei

HiroNori Craft Ramen has opened at TRADE, not in the food court area, but in a standalone brick-and-mortar store. Featured menu items include a tonkotsu ramen, a shio ramen, and a vegetarian ramen. Rice bowls are also served.

2222 Michelson Dr, Irvine, CA 92612

Zzaam, a build-your-own Korean concept based in Virginia, has opened in Fullerton. Zzaam's offerings include rice bowls, noodle bowls, salad bowls, and kimchi burritos.

347 N State College Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92831

The Water Brewery Kitchen & Elixir Bar, a vegetarian, is now open in Costa Mesa. In addition to alkaline water in various permutations sold by the gallon, the store offers a menu with smoothies and gourmet vegan, vegetarian, paleo, and gluten-free items such as pasta and tacos.

1125 Victoria St, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Little Fishermen’s Fish & Chips has opened at The Boardwalk in Cypress. It is part of the Coachella Valley-based Fisherman's Market & Grill Family of Restaurants. Menu items include fish and chips from various species of fish (cod, halibut, or salmon), shrimp, calamari, or chicken. Cajun grilled or charbroiled fish is also served.

5895 Katella Ave, Cypress, CA 90630

Taco Stop, the 24-hour taco shop in Laguna Hills, has closed to make way for the third location of El Toro Bravo in OC.

24012 Avenida De La Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA 92653

CLOSED TEMPORARILY

Seafood City Market in Irvine (including its tenants Jollibee, Valerios and Red Ribbon) suffered a fire last Friday and is now closed for repairs.

