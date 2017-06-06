menu

Now Open: New Ramen in Irvine, Korean Burritos in Fullerton, and MORE!

The Water Brewery Ready To Unleash Their High-End Vegetarian Mastery in Costa Mesa


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Now Open: New Ramen in Irvine, Korean Burritos in Fullerton, and MORE!

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 7:35 a.m.
By Edwin Goei
Logo, check!EXPAND
Logo, check!
Edwin Goei
A A

HiroNori Craft Ramen has opened at TRADE, not in the food court area, but in a standalone brick-and-mortar store. Featured menu items include a tonkotsu ramen, a shio ramen, and a vegetarian ramen. Rice bowls are also served.

2222 Michelson Dr, Irvine, CA 92612

Zzaam, a build-your-own Korean concept based in Virginia, has opened in Fullerton. Zzaam's offerings include rice bowls, noodle bowls, salad bowls, and kimchi burritos.

347 N State College Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92831

The Water Brewery Kitchen & Elixir Bar, a vegetarian, is now open in Costa Mesa. In addition to alkaline water in various permutations sold by the gallon, the store offers a menu with smoothies and gourmet vegan, vegetarian, paleo, and gluten-free items such as pasta and tacos.

1125 Victoria St, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Little Fishermen’s Fish & Chips has opened at The Boardwalk in Cypress. It is part of the Coachella Valley-based Fisherman's Market & Grill Family of Restaurants. Menu items include fish and chips from various species of fish (cod, halibut, or salmon), shrimp, calamari, or chicken. Cajun grilled or charbroiled fish is also served.

5895 Katella Ave, Cypress, CA 90630

Taco Stop, the 24-hour taco shop in Laguna Hills, has closed to make way for the third location of El Toro Bravo in OC.

24012 Avenida De La Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA 92653

CLOSED TEMPORARILY

Seafood City Market in Irvine (including its tenants Jollibee, Valerios and Red Ribbon) suffered a fire last Friday and is now closed for repairs.

Edwin Goei
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >