menu

Now Open: New Nashville Hot Chicken, New Japanese BBQ, and MORE!

Now Open: Taco Brat in Costa Mesa, Two Left Forks in Irvine, and MORE!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Now Open: New Nashville Hot Chicken, New Japanese BBQ, and MORE!

Monday, June 26, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Edwin Goei
A A

A new Japanese BBQ restaurant called Shinobu has opened in Westminster. The menu has combo sets with the usual DIY yakiniku suspects such as ribeye and short rib as well as pork belly and jidori chicken. The beef and pork that come from Snake River Farms fetch a premium price.

15202 Goldenwest St, Westminster, CA 92683

Cafe Lafayette in Seal Beach has closed. A new restaurant called Country Cafe has taken its place. Pancake breakfasts are served as well as pastrami sandwiches and Philly cheese steaks for lunch.

330 Main St, Seal Beach, CA 90740

Hot Chicks Waffles & Co has opened in Westminster. It offers Nashville hot chicken in four levels of spice (Chill, Lit, Turnt, and Fire) and serves them with waffles. There are 5 varieties of waffles including a pandan waffle, a tater tot, and a mac-n-cheese.

8544 Westminster Ave, Westminster, CA 92683

Cha Cha’s Latin Kitchen, the popular Brea restaurant that won our Reader's Choice for Best Happy Hour, has now opened a branch in Irvine Marketplace. Along with Happy Hour, the restaurant offers Taco & Tequila Tuesdays and Enchilada Wednesdays. Menu items include wood-fired quest fundido and guajillo braised short rib enchiladas.

13126 Jamboree Rd, Irvine, CA 92602

The onigiri concept Musubiya Balls & Burgers has closed in Santa Ana and morphed into a new restaurant called Sushi Near Me. Onigiris are still served, but now joined by traditional sushi and specialty rolls, donburi, and yakisoba.

3701 S Harbor Blvd Ste F, Santa Ana, CA 92704

Edwin Goei
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >