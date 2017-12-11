Now Open: New Moon in Buena Park, Cambalache in Fountain Valley, and MORE!

A post shared by New Moon Restaurants (@newmooneats) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:18pm PST

New Moon Contemporary Chinese Cuisine has opened a location in Buena Park, adjacent to Porto's. It's part of a chain that has locations in L.A. The menu includes Chinese American classics such as Chinese chicken salad.

7620 Beach Blvd Buena Park, CA 90620

A new Vietnamese restaurant that focuses on beer and the food it goes with has opened in Westminster. REX Restaurant and Beer Club offers shellfish and clams commonly called oc along with beers that can ordered by the bottle, glass, or tall glass pitcher equipped with a spigot.

10212 Westminster Ave Ste 110, Westminster, CA 92843

Cambalache in Fountain Valley is a new Argentinean Italian restaurant that serves Italian pasta specialities, empanadas, and parilla, hot plates of grilled beef cuts served with chimichurri

8780 Warner Ave Ste 15, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Luna's Cafe has opened in Santa Ana serving coffee, ice cream, and pastries.

917 S Sycamore St, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Poki Bomb, which has three other locations in La Habra, El Monte, and Buena Park, has opened in Santa Ana, across from South Coast Plaza.

3941 S Bristol St Ste F1, Santa Ana, CA 92704