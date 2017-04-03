menu

Now Open: New KBBQ in Garden Grove and MORE!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Now Open: New KBBQ in Garden Grove and MORE!

Monday, April 3, 2017 at 8:18 a.m.
By Edwin Goei
A A

HaDiLao Fusion Shabu has opened in Brea Mall. It's the second location in the US after Arcadia for this Sichuan hot pot chain that has branches all over China and Singapore.

1065 Brea Mall, 1031A, Brea, CA 92821

Grams BBQ, a Korean BBQ joint, has taken over the spot that was previously Il Poom Seafood & BBQ, across the street from HMart in Garden Grove. The building has seen its share of Korean BBQ tenants over the years. In the past it was the location of Pine Soft Tofu & BBQ and Light Town House.

8902 Garden Grove Blvd., Garden Grove, CA 92844

Chef Chen, longtime tenant of Orange Tree Square Shopping Center in Irvine, has closed. A new restaurant called Royal has taken its place. Royal specializes in dumplings and noodles.

5408 Walnut Ave., Irvine, CA 92618

Hwangje Tonkatsu has opened inside Zion Market in Irvine. It serves tonkatsu (fried pork cutlet), but also specializes in the sweet Korean pancakes called hotteok and the fish-shaped waffles called taiyaki.

4800 Irvine Blvd., Irvine, CA 92620

CLOSURES:

Anchor Hitch in Mission Viejo abruptly closed this weekend "due to unforeseen circumstances". Its last dinner service was Saturday.

Edwin Goei
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >