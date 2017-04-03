Now Open: New KBBQ in Garden Grove and MORE!

A post shared by HaiDiLao Fusion Shabu (@haidilaofusionshabu) on Mar 29, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

HaDiLao Fusion Shabu has opened in Brea Mall. It's the second location in the US after Arcadia for this Sichuan hot pot chain that has branches all over China and Singapore.

1065 Brea Mall, 1031A, Brea, CA 92821

Grams BBQ, a Korean BBQ joint, has taken over the spot that was previously Il Poom Seafood & BBQ, across the street from HMart in Garden Grove. The building has seen its share of Korean BBQ tenants over the years. In the past it was the location of Pine Soft Tofu & BBQ and Light Town House.

8902 Garden Grove Blvd., Garden Grove, CA 92844

Chef Chen, longtime tenant of Orange Tree Square Shopping Center in Irvine, has closed. A new restaurant called Royal has taken its place. Royal specializes in dumplings and noodles.

5408 Walnut Ave., Irvine, CA 92618

Hwangje Tonkatsu has opened inside Zion Market in Irvine. It serves tonkatsu (fried pork cutlet), but also specializes in the sweet Korean pancakes called hotteok and the fish-shaped waffles called taiyaki.

4800 Irvine Blvd., Irvine, CA 92620