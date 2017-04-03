Now Open: New KBBQ in Garden Grove and MORE!
HaDiLao Fusion Shabu has opened in Brea Mall. It's the second location in the US after Arcadia for this Sichuan hot pot chain that has branches all over China and Singapore.
1065 Brea Mall, 1031A, Brea, CA 92821
Grams BBQ, a Korean BBQ joint, has taken over the spot that was previously Il Poom Seafood & BBQ, across the street from HMart in Garden Grove. The building has seen its share of Korean BBQ tenants over the years. In the past it was the location of Pine Soft Tofu & BBQ and Light Town House.
8902 Garden Grove Blvd., Garden Grove, CA 92844
Chef Chen, longtime tenant of Orange Tree Square Shopping Center in Irvine, has closed. A new restaurant called Royal has taken its place. Royal specializes in dumplings and noodles.
5408 Walnut Ave., Irvine, CA 92618
Hwangje Tonkatsu has opened inside Zion Market in Irvine. It serves tonkatsu (fried pork cutlet), but also specializes in the sweet Korean pancakes called hotteok and the fish-shaped waffles called taiyaki.
4800 Irvine Blvd., Irvine, CA 92620
CLOSURES:
Anchor Hitch in Mission Viejo abruptly closed this weekend "due to unforeseen circumstances". Its last dinner service was Saturday.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Orange County dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!