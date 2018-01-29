Now Open: Ho Sum Bistro Reopens, New Gastropub in HB, and MORE!

Inchin's Bamboo Garden, the Indian-Chinese chain, has opened a branch in Irvine at The Crossroads. Items include paneer tacos and lettuce wraps, cauliflower Manchurian and sweet-and-sour chicken.

3850 Barranca Pkwy. Ste O-A, Irvine, CA 92606

Southern Spice Indian Kitchen, which opened next door to Inchin's Bamboo Garden, serves South and North Indian specialities as well as dosas, Indian street foods, and lunch thalis.

3850 Barranca Pkwy. Ste O, Irvine, CA 92606