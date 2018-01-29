Now Open: Ho Sum Bistro Reopens, New Gastropub in HB, and MORE!

Inchin's Bamboo Garden, the Indian-Chinese chain, has opened a branch in Irvine at The Crossroads. Items include paneer tacos and lettuce wraps, cauliflower Manchurian and sweet-and-sour chicken.
3850 Barranca Pkwy. Ste O-A, Irvine, CA 92606
Southern Spice Indian Kitchen, which opened next door to Inchin's Bamboo Garden, serves South and North Indian specialities as well as dosas, Indian street foods, and lunch thalis.
3850 Barranca Pkwy. Ste O, Irvine, CA 92606
Ho Sum Bistro in Newport Beach has reopened after a year and a half of rebuilding after the fire it suffered in the summer of 2016.
3112 Newport Blvd., Newport Beach, CA 92663
HQ Gastropub has opened in Huntington Beach on PCH below the Shorebreak Hotel, next to CVS. The restaurant also has a location in Woodland Hills. Sushi rolls, poutine, flatbread, sliders, burgers, and chicken pot pie are on the menu.
155 5th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Grater Grilled Cheese, which used to be a food truck, has now opened a brick-and-mortar in Irvine. In addition to the new place, the chain has three locations in the San Diego area.
6628 Irvine Center Dr., Irvine, CA 92618
