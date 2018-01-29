 


Now Open: Ho Sum Bistro Reopens, New Gastropub in HB, and MORE!

Edwin Goei | January 29, 2018 | 8:04am
AA

Inchin's Bamboo Garden, the Indian-Chinese chain, has opened a branch in Irvine at The Crossroads. Items include paneer tacos and lettuce wraps, cauliflower Manchurian and sweet-and-sour chicken.

3850 Barranca Pkwy. Ste O-A, Irvine, CA 92606

Southern Spice Indian Kitchen, which opened next door to Inchin's Bamboo Garden, serves South and North Indian specialities as well as dosas, Indian street foods, and lunch thalis.

3850 Barranca Pkwy. Ste O, Irvine, CA 92606

Ho Sum Bistro in Newport Beach has reopened after a year and a half of rebuilding after the fire it suffered in the summer of 2016.

3112 Newport Blvd., Newport Beach, CA 92663

HQ Gastropub has opened in Huntington Beach on PCH below the Shorebreak Hotel, next to CVS. The restaurant also has a location in Woodland Hills. Sushi rolls, poutine, flatbread, sliders, burgers, and chicken pot pie are on the menu.

155 5th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Grater Grilled Cheese, which used to be a food truck, has now opened a brick-and-mortar in Irvine. In addition to the new place, the chain has three locations in the San Diego area.

6628 Irvine Center Dr., Irvine, CA 92618

 
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

