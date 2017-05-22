Now Open: New Fried Chicken at 4th Street Market; A New Churrasco in Anaheim; AND MORE!

EXPAND Crowd at 1 a.m., Thursday morning Photo by The Mexican

Nguyen's Kitchen, the open-late Vietnamese diner that Gustavo says serves "the greatest hits of what's popular with OC's Asian-American foodies right now", has expanded to second location in Costa Mesa. While the original opens till 2:30 a.m., the new restaurant closes by 10 p.m., for now.

488 E 17th St, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Wingman Kitchen has opened at 4th Street Market. The specialty is fried chicken, served as sandwiches, sauce-shellacked wings, and topping for waffle fries.

201 E 4th St, Santa Ana, CA 92701

A comedy club, vintage arcade and bar called The Rec Room has opened in Huntington Beach in what was once Surf City Comedy Club, next to Glowzone.

7227 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Paris Baguette continues its expansion with a store in Aliso Viejo. A bakery in Irvine at Crossroads will also open soon.

26611 Aliso Creek Rd, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Anaheim GardenWalk has a new churrasco called Grasslands Meat Market. On the menu are small plates such as BBQ pork sliders, arepa, and open-faced picanha sandwiches. But the main attraction are the Brazilian-style roasted meats that are served by the pound or in platters with sides like yucca fries and black beans.

400 W Disney Way, Ste 199, Anaheim, CA 92802

