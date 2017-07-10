Now Open: New Baja Fish Tacos, New Donuts, and MORE!

EXPAND Salsa! Edwin Goei

Baja Fish Tacos has opened its newest store in Orange. This is the ninth restaurant for the chain, the seventh in Orange County.

745 S Main St, Orange, CA 92868

A new donut and burger shop in Anaheim called Glee Donuts and Burger serves those two things, but also breakfast burritos, breakfast sandwiches, and something called Spamurrito. Glee also has a store in Fountain Valley.

3024 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA 92804

Castaneda's Mexican Grill has opened in what was used to be recently Mr. Pete's Grill in Huntington Beach. Carne asada fries and burritos are specialities. The restaurant's drive thru is open 24 hours.

19071 Brookhurst St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Cruisers Pizza, Bar and Grill, which has a flagship location in Newport Beach, has opened in Huntington. Margaritas, wings, and a cookie skillet sundae complement a featured menu of stuffed pizzas and thin-crust pizzas.

210 5th St, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

A new Hiccups Tea House has opened in Anaheim. This makes four restaurants for the mini chain, which has store in Carson, Paramount, and Long Beach. Popcorn chicken and milk teas are offered, but also a number of rice and noodle dishes including pad see ew.

1019 N Magnolia St, Anaheim, CA 92801

