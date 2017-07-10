menu

Now Open: New Baja Fish Tacos, New Donuts, and MORE!

Now Open: New Sichuan in Irvine, Indian in Santa Ana, and MORE!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Now Open: New Baja Fish Tacos, New Donuts, and MORE!

Monday, July 10, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Edwin Goei
Salsa!EXPAND
Salsa!
Edwin Goei
A A

Baja Fish Tacos has opened its newest store in Orange. This is the ninth restaurant for the chain, the seventh in Orange County.

745 S Main St, Orange, CA 92868

A new donut and burger shop in Anaheim called Glee Donuts and Burger serves those two things, but also breakfast burritos, breakfast sandwiches, and something called Spamurrito. Glee also has a store in Fountain Valley.

3024 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA 92804

Upcoming Events

Castaneda's Mexican Grill has opened in what was used to be recently Mr. Pete's Grill in Huntington Beach. Carne asada fries and burritos are specialities. The restaurant's drive thru is open 24 hours.

19071 Brookhurst St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Cruisers Pizza, Bar and Grill, which has a flagship location in Newport Beach, has opened in Huntington. Margaritas, wings, and a cookie skillet sundae complement a featured menu of stuffed pizzas and thin-crust pizzas.

210 5th St, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

A new Hiccups Tea House has opened in Anaheim. This makes four restaurants for the mini chain, which has store in Carson, Paramount, and Long Beach. Popcorn chicken and milk teas are offered, but also a number of rice and noodle dishes including pad see ew.

1019 N Magnolia St, Anaheim, CA 92801

Edwin Goei
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >