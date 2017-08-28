Now Open: New AYCE sushi in Laguna Hills, New Persian in Costa Mesa, and MORE!

This isn't the sushi at O Sushi, but you get the general idea. Sarah Bennett

An all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant called O Sushi has opened in Laguna Hills. It replaces You & I Sushi, which was also an AYCE sushi joint.

25381 Alicia Pkwy. Ste M, Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Bien Hen, a Vietnamese seafood and hot pot restaurant, has opened in Westminster. The restaurant also serves goat, deer, quail, and wild boar.

14092 Magnolia St. Ste 121, Westminster, CA 92683

i8 Food and Drink has opened in Santa Ana. This Vietnamese offers bo kho, a rib-eye banh mi, chicken wings, and desserts of yogurt and jelly.

5425 W 1st St. Ste D, Santa Ana, CA 92703

Basil Mediterranean Food has taken over the spot of Local. Healthy Tapas & Sake in Costa Mesa. Basil specializes in Persian fare including koobideh, bar, and sultan, served with rice and salad.

1907 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Chaba Thai Noodle & Grill has closed in Stanton and is now called Mine Eathai, which is also a Thai restaurant serving pad see ew and drunken noodles.

10444 Knott Ave., Stanton, CA 92804

