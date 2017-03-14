menu

Now Open: More Restaurants at The Source and More Poke!

Now Open: Burritos La Palma in Santa Ana and MORE!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Now Open: More Restaurants at The Source and More Poke!

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 7:33 a.m.
By Edwin Goei
A A

A new restaurant in Huntington Beach called Rollrritto + Poke Bar serves—you guessed it—poke bowls and sushi burritos. Of the latter, there are seven in all, each one named after each of the Hawaiian islands, even the one tourists aren't allowed to visit.

18581 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach, CA 92648

La Huasteca Mexican restaurant of Lynwood has now opened its second location in Buena Park inside The Source along with Qrious Palate, which serves waffles; Poki Yo, which does poke bowls; Great Khan's Mongolian BBQ; and In-Sit Coffee.

Related Stories

6960 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, CA 90621

Manila Kusina has moved from Lake Forest to Mission Viejo. It remains a turo turo operation, but also does an all-day silog breakfast.

25571 Jeronimo Rd., Mission Viejo, CA 92691

The owners of Rockfire Grill have converted their location in Newport Beach into an Indian restaurant called Saffron Cuisine of India. A thali is served at lunch and a la carte dishes are served during dinner.

2400 West Coast Hwy., Newport Beach, CA 92663

A new Sichuan restaurant called Dear Chengdu has opened in Irvine near Thai Spice and Kashgar Grill, across from IVC. Among other Sichuan staples, Dear Chengu serves boiled fish in a spicy soup and lamb with cumin, but also spicy crawfish.

15455 Jeffrey Rd. Ste 325, Irvine, CA 92618

Edwin Goei
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >