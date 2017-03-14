Now Open: More Restaurants at The Source and More Poke!

A post shared by ROLLRRITTO + POKE BAR (@rollrritto) on Mar 4, 2017 at 11:26pm PST

A new restaurant in Huntington Beach called Rollrritto + Poke Bar serves—you guessed it—poke bowls and sushi burritos. Of the latter, there are seven in all, each one named after each of the Hawaiian islands, even the one tourists aren't allowed to visit.

18581 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach, CA 92648

La Huasteca Mexican restaurant of Lynwood has now opened its second location in Buena Park inside The Source along with Qrious Palate, which serves waffles; Poki Yo, which does poke bowls; Great Khan's Mongolian BBQ; and In-Sit Coffee.

6960 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, CA 90621

Manila Kusina has moved from Lake Forest to Mission Viejo. It remains a turo turo operation, but also does an all-day silog breakfast.

25571 Jeronimo Rd., Mission Viejo, CA 92691

The owners of Rockfire Grill have converted their location in Newport Beach into an Indian restaurant called Saffron Cuisine of India. A thali is served at lunch and a la carte dishes are served during dinner.

2400 West Coast Hwy., Newport Beach, CA 92663

A new Sichuan restaurant called Dear Chengdu has opened in Irvine near Thai Spice and Kashgar Grill, across from IVC. Among other Sichuan staples, Dear Chengu serves boiled fish in a spicy soup and lamb with cumin, but also spicy crawfish.

15455 Jeffrey Rd. Ste 325, Irvine, CA 92618

