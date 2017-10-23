Now Open: More Pizza Press, More Halal Guys, and MORE!

The Pizza Press franchise has added another store to its lineup. The assembly line pizza concept now has 17 locations, 8 of them in Orange County counting the one that just opened in Tustin's new The Village at Tustin Legacy. There are also at least a dozen more more coming throughout the U.S.

15090 Kensington Park Dr., Ste 400, Tustin, CA 92782

Bosava Restaurant, a new Vietnamese restaurant that serves snails and seafood, opened in Garden Grove. Bosava also offers steak and traditional Vietnamese dishes, such as bo luc lac.

10742 Westminster Ave., Garden Grove, CA 92843

Lee’s Baozi, a Chinese restaurant that specializes in dumplings, has opened in Lake Forest. Everyone's favorite juicy pork dumplings (xiaolongbao) are offered as well as baozis. House specialty dishes include steamed pork Szechwan style.

24602 Raymond Way Ste. H, Lake Forest, CA 92630

Center 360 by the Patina Restaurant Group will open later this week featuring breakfast items such as a Sriracha melt and lunch featuring a sesame-togarashi crusted ahi tuna salad. The restaurant will also be open for dinner during performance nights.

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

The Halal Guys opened in Tustin at The District inside what used to be a Inkberry for its second OC location.

2883 Park Ave., Tustin , CA 92782

