Now Open: More Korean Dumplings, Two New Turkish Restaurants, and MORE!

Myung In Dumplings has opened a new standalone store in Buena Park. This makes four locations in OC for the preeminent Korean steamed bun and potsticker maker we reviewed in 2010 before it was featured by Anthony Bourdain on his CNN show.

6771 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA 90621

A new Turkish bakery called CA Bakery and Cafe has opened in Costa Mesa. Pancakes and waffles are offered but also Turkish omelets, sujuk sausage, and simit (Turkish-style bagels).

2346 Newport Blvd, Ste A3, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

A new restaurant and butcher shop called Wagyu Meat and Grill in Buena Park serves teriyaki beef bowls with premium A5 Wagyu meat. The steaks are also available to be bought raw by the pound.

7808 Orangethorpe Ave, Buena Park, CA 90621

Trio Grill is a new Turkish restaurant that serves shawarma and falafel in Anaheim. It also offers something called a falafel popcorn bowl

221 S Magnolia Ave, Ste D, Anaheim, CA 92804

Yogurtland has now opened in Tustin’s The Village at Tustin Legacy. It is the latest storefront to open in this brand new shopping and dining district.

15090 Kensington Park Dr, Ste 410, Tustin, CA 92780