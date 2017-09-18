Now Open: Marché Moderne, Eggslice, and MORE!

Marché Moderne Anne Marie Panoringan

Marché Moderne, Florent and Amelia Marneau's long-running South Coast Plaza restaurant, has relocated at Crystal Cove Shopping Center in Newport Beach. More details on its offerings here.

7862 Pacific Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, CA 92657

Apola Gyro Grill has taken over the space left from Garbanzo in Irvine, across from Walmart on Von Karman. The Greek build-your-own concept also offers breakfast.

16569 Von Karman Ave, Irvine, CA 92606

The Irvine-based Pho Saigon Pearl has opened in Costa Mesa, its third store in Orange County. A fourth OC location is planned for Brea on Birch Street in the coming months.

1835 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Eggslice, an Australian breakfast sandwich concept that started as a pop-up at the OC Mix, has opened on a permanent basis inside Shuck Oyster Bar.

3313 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Epic Gyro has opened in Huntington Beach. Menu items include gyro, chicken, and falafel. Sandwiches with turkey and pastrami are also served.

200 Main St Ste 104, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

