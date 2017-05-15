menu

Now Open: Lasher's Return To Long Beach; A Restaurant That Serves Kimchi Pho; AND MORE!

Now Open: A Beer Garden in DTSA, Knife-Cut Noodles in Fullerton, AND MORE!


  • MVN

Monday, May 15, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Edwin Goei
Ray Lasher of Lasher's, which closed five years ago in Long Beach, has now opened a new restaurant called Lasher's Kitchen. The new menu includes offerings of Southern-fried oysters with Cajun BBQ sauce and fried green tomatoes with andouille.

5295 E 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803

Pho Ave, a just-opened Vietnamese restaurant in Anaheim, specializes in pho with a bone-in beef short rib. Also offered is pho with oxtail and a "Pho Kimchi", which has hot kimchi mixed into the broth.

9884 Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92804

A new Mediterranean restaurant called Pita Feast has opened in Huntington Beach. On the menu are shawarma (in chicken or beef-and-lamb) and falafels that can be made into pita wraps or served on a plate. Also available: made-to-order kabobs.

6846 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

BB Mongolian BBQ, which just opened in Cypress, offers Mongolian BBQ for as little as $9.99 but also Korean ramen and bibimbap topped with teppan chicken, bulgogi beef, spicy pork, or grilled tofu.

5959 Corporate Ave, Cypress, CA 90630

A new restaurant called Legado Bar + Kitchen in Laguna Niguel is serving burgers features a menu that has two sizes for most of its dishes. Under the "Choose Your Size" option, nearly every dish can be had as a "Small" or "Full". There's also a "Choose Your Style" entree that allows you to customize the preparation and saucing of proteins such as rack of lamb and pork chops.

30065 Alicia Pkwy, Ste A, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Edwin Goei
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

