Now Open in OC: New Noodle Bar, A Vietnamese Duck Specialist, And MORE!

Chew Noodle Bar has opened in Anaheim. For now, it's offering a 3-course $15 prix-fixe soft opening menu consisting of a choice of appetizer, ramen, and a dessert. When the full menu becomes available at the official grand opening, anticipate the build-your-own-noodle-soup concept to also offer pho.

918 S Magnolia Ave, Anaheim, CA 92804

A new shabu-shabu and DIY teppan grill restaurant called Halves Boiling Pot & Grill has opened Foothill Ranch. Its menu allows customers to choose different options of thin-sliced raw meat to either boil in a flavorful broth, sear on a griddle, or do it both ways on specialized equipment that accommodates a pot on one side and a grill on the other.

45 Auto Center Dr #116, Foothill Ranch, CA 92610

From the restaurant group that brought Ikkousha Hakata Ramen now comes a poke place called Mucho Mahalo in Lake Forest. Prices range from $10.95 for 5 scoops of fish to $8.95 for 3, offered in the same assembly line manner as all poke shops that came before it.

22611 Lake Forest Dr., Lake Forest, CA 92630

The owners of Conca D'Oro restaurant in Orange have opened Brava Cucina, a restaurant that specializes in pizza, Italian sandwiches, and something called a deli-style pizza, which takes the components of a deli sandwich (mayo, mustard, chopped tomatoes, pickles and lettuce) and turns them into pizza toppings.

8414 E Chapman Ave., Orange, CA 92869

Quan Vit Vit Vit is a new Vietnamese restaurant that specializes in everything duck. The menu includes such dishes as steam duck salad and egg noodle with braised duck, all with the option of duck innards at no extra charge.

15579 Brookhurst St., Westminster, CA 92683