Now Open: Golden Road Pub in Anaheim, Godavari in Lake Forest, and MORE!

Golden Road Brewing has opened Golden Road Pub in Anaheim across from Anaheim Stadium. The menu includes entrees such as fish and chips and short rib pot pie to go with the 40 beers on tap at this 40,000-square-foot facility.
2210 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806
A new restaurant called Truffle Bistro has opened in Orange offering Mediterranean cuisine and tapas from Italy, Spain and Greece. Entrees include paella a la Valenciana and souvlaki.
774 N Tustin St, Orange, CA 92867
Godavari, a franchise of restaurants specializing in South Indian cuisine, has opened in Lake Forest. Dosa, biryani, and Indo-Chinese specialties such as homemade noodles are on the menu.
24416 Muirlands Blvd Lake Forest, CA 92630.
Tupelo Junction Cafe has opened in the building that was previously The Porch in Newport Beach. Brunch, chowders with lobster and fried chicken salad are featured items.
508 29th St, Newport Beach, CA 92663
A new pub called The Pub has opened in Lake Forest in the spot that used to be called Scarantino's Sports Bar & Grill. Pizza and wings are served.
23862 Bridger Rd, Lake Forest, CA 92630
