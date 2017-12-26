Now Open: Golden Road Pub in Anaheim, Godavari in Lake Forest, and MORE!

Golden Road Brewing has opened Golden Road Pub in Anaheim across from Anaheim Stadium. The menu includes entrees such as fish and chips and short rib pot pie to go with the 40 beers on tap at this 40,000-square-foot facility.

2210 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806

A new restaurant called Truffle Bistro has opened in Orange offering Mediterranean cuisine and tapas from Italy, Spain and Greece. Entrees include paella a la Valenciana and souvlaki.

774 N Tustin St, Orange, CA 92867