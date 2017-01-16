Now Open: Customizable Cinnamon Rolls in Brea, Organic Cantonese BBQ, And MORE!

A photo posted by Cinnaholic (@cinnaholic) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:41am PST

Cinnaholic, the gourmet cinnamon roll outfit that started in Berkeley has now opened a branch in Brea. The bakery allows you to frost your cinnamon roll with a multitude of frosting flavors ranging from amaretto, to chai, to strawberry; and top them further with even more toppings such as brownie bites and pecans.

101 W Imperial Hwy. Unit C, Brea, CA 92821

A new Vietnamese restaurant called Lau Xanh Grill has opened in Westminster with specialities including hu tieu noodles and bánh patê sô, which are pastry pockets with a meat filling.

15041 Moran St., Westminster, CA 92683

Golden Nights in Buena Park is now Villa Garden. The new restaurant offers weekend brunch, hookah, and various Lebanese specialities. There's also special nights during the week with live music.

7115 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, CA 90620

Just Teppan Grill has opened in Lake Forest offering "Japanese Steakhouse cuisine without the Japanese Steakhouse prices". Teppan entrees include a chicken breast for $4 and filet mignon for $8. A basic fried rice starts at $2.50 while the shrimp fried rice tops out at $7.50.

24301 Muirlands Blvd. Ste. M, Lake Forest, CA 92630

Clever Leaf Hong Kong BBQ has opened in Santa Ana. Its featured item are bao sliders with duck, beef, or pork. Also available is roasted duck, chicken, pork cha siu, BBQ St. Louis ribs and beef short ribs, served with rice and vegetables. All the meats are sourced from farms that use no hormones or antibiotics.

3751 South Harbor Blvd. Ste. F, Santa Ana, CA 92704