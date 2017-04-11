Now Open: Centro Collective, McFadden Public Market, Nobu, AND MORE!

A post shared by Centro Collective (@centro_collective) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Centro Collective, by Brent Omeste and Chad Urata, has opened in Lake Forest. It is actually two restaurants, set side-by-side. One, a taqueria, serves tacos such as pork belly al pastor and chicken carnitas. The other, a pizzeria, serves pizzas such as a Margherita and prosciutto.

24531 Trabuco Rd Ste F, Lake Forest, CA 92630

McFadden Public Market, Leonard Chan's food hall project, has opened in Santa Ana. Tenants include Chan's arcade bar concept called Mission Control; Rooster Republic, a fried chicken purveyor; Bone Stock, modern Vietnamese; Tacos en tu Boca, a taco joint; and Milk Man, an ice cream vendor.

515 N Main St, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Sweet Origin, a Hong Kong-style cafe featuring desserts such as bubble waffle and dishes such as teppan pork chop with garlic sauce, has opened in Irvine in the space that was formerly Pho 81.

92 Corporate Park Ste B, Irvine, CA 92606

Nobu, the upscale sushi restaurant owned by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and actor Robert De Niro that has branches all around the world, has now opened in Newport Beach. Along with Matsuhisa's high-priced Japanese-Peruvian dishes, the 16,000-square-foot Lido Marina location features a patio bar serving craft cocktails created by Nobu bartenders from the worldwide chain.

3450 Via Oporto Ste 101, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Hendrix, a new concept by the team behind Driftwood Kitchen and The Deck on Laguna Beach, opened in Laguna Niguel. Some of the featured entrees include spit-roasted porcetta and Colorado rack of lamb.

32431 Golden Lantern, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677