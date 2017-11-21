Now Open: Casa Barilla in Costa Mesa, Grabbagreen in Orange, and MORE!

Grabbagreen, a new health-conscious restaurant chain with multiple franchise locations in Arizona, Texas, California, North Carolina, Colorado, Idaho, New Jersey and Tennessee, has opened in Orange. There’s also a location in RSM. Menu items include grain bowls and wraps using collard greens.

763 S Main St, Orange, CA 92868

El Indio Botanas y Cervezas has opened in Santa Ana in the space that was formerly Eqeko. It serves craft beers and a small plates menu consisting of items such as Mexican-style avocado toast.

309 W 3rd St, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Costa Mesa’s Sushi Island has closed. In its place a new sushi and izakaya restaurant called Kakurega has opened, operated by former chefs from Newport Beach’s Kitayama.

2574 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Barilla, the pasta brand, has opened Casa Barilla in South Coast Plaza, the first West Coast location for the restaurant. There are three in New York. It offers Mediterranean cuisine that includes pastas and pizzas. Located across from UNIQLO and next to the Tsujita Artisan Noodle, it takes the former spot of Rainforest Cafe.

3333 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Noodlology, a braised beef noodle specialist which has two locations in Rowland Heights, has opened a location in Irvine across from IVC.

15455 Jeffrey Rd, Ste 300, Irvine, CA 92618

