Now Open: Bonchon in Costa Mesa; The American Dream in HB; And MORE!

A photo posted by Bonchon USA (@bonchonchicken) on Nov 10, 2016 at 1:57pm PST

The Korean fried chicken specialist Bonchon will have its soft opening this week in Costa Mesa. The chain has locations throughout the world. Its Las Vegas location opened last fall.

1534 Adams Ave, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Brussels Bistro has reopened in Laguna Beach after completing renovations with new Belgian chalk drawings, seating, and flooring. There are also a few new menu items and specials.

222 Forest Ave, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

A new Fresh Brothers has opened in Irvine, the second in the city and the fifth in Orange County. This newest location replaces Z Pizza at Harvard Place.

17655 Harvard Ave, Irvine, CA 92614

The American Dream has opened at Pacific City in Huntington Beach. Burgers and beers are served. The burgers are made from a chuck and brisket patty and include toppings with chorizo, pastrami and prosciutto.

21058 Pacific Coast Hwy. Ste 130, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

California Poke and Grill has opened in Rancho Santa Margarita. It serves the usual build your own poke bowls but also teriyaki.

22342 El Paseo Ste F2, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

