Now Open: Another Puesto, Another Wursthaus, and MORE!

All Coco, an all-coconut desserts concept from Thailand, is slated to open its first U.S. location at Union Market Tustin at The District on Saturday, January 27. Featured items include coconut water slushies and coconut ice cream in various flavors. For grand opening day, they're giving free full-sized desserts to the first 100 guests and also giving 10 lucky winners the chance to win free ice cream or soft serve for the entire year.
2493 Park Ave., Tustin, CA 92782
The high-end taqueria concept from San Diego called Puesto has opened another location in Irvine, this time in Park Place, on Michelson at Jamboree near the 405. Read the OC Weekly review of the first location here.
3311 Michelson Dr., Irvine, CA 92612
Santa Ana's Wursthaus has opened inside the Observatory, the second location of the beer-and-brat concept. A pre-show reservation gets you into the venue earlier and free parking with a $15 per person minimum. Read the OC Weekly review of the original location here.
3503 S Harbor Blvd., Santa Ana, CA 92704
A new hot pot restaurant called Royal Hot Pot has opened in the 99 Ranch plaza on Walnut and Jeffrey in Irvine. Featured items include a Szechuan Hot & Spicy Hot Pot and a Lamb & Pickled Vegetable Hot Pot.
5408 Walnut Ave, Ste B, Irvine, CA 92618
A new restaurant called Pepper Lunch has opened at Irvine's Diamond Jamboree in Irvine. The concept revolves around a cast iron bowl heated to 500 degrees that serves as your cooking vessel and plate.
2750 Alton Pkwy, Ste 101, Irvine, CA 92606
