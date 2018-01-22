Now Open: Another Puesto, Another Wursthaus, and MORE!

All Coco, an all-coconut desserts concept from Thailand, is slated to open its first U.S. location at Union Market Tustin at The District on Saturday, January 27. Featured items include coconut water slushies and coconut ice cream in various flavors. For grand opening day, they're giving free full-sized desserts to the first 100 guests and also giving 10 lucky winners the chance to win free ice cream or soft serve for the entire year.



2493 Park Ave., Tustin, CA 92782

The high-end taqueria concept from San Diego called Puesto has opened another location in Irvine, this time in Park Place, on Michelson at Jamboree near the 405. Read the OC Weekly review of the first location here.

3311 Michelson Dr., Irvine, CA 92612