Now Open: Another New Restaurant at Lido Marina Village and MORE!

Now Open: Another New Restaurant at Lido Marina Village and MORE!

Monday, May 29, 2017 at 6:38 a.m.
By Edwin Goei
Lido Bottle Works has now opened for lunch and dinner at Newport Beach's Lido Marina Village. Among the items served: pork belly bao buns with a togorashi egg and goat cheese fritters. Larger plates include a "Lamb Duo" with a rack and leg served with minted green pea.

3408 Via Oporto, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Sea Fresh, a poke joint, has opened in Irvine on Alton near Irvine Blvd. It does the usual build-your-own bowl thing, with 3 scoops of fish at $9 and 5 scoops for $11.

13844 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618

The Maki Sushi on Euclid in Anaheim is now Kaiba Japanese Restaurant, the first OC branch by a restaurant in Monterey Park of the same name. The menu has sushi, sashimi, ramen, but also sushi burritos and poke bowls.

820 N Euclid St, Anaheim, CA 92801

The Sunset Beach space that used to be Harpoon Harry's and Schooners at Sunset is Ohana Kitchen and Cocktails.

16821 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Haida Sandwich & Juice, a Glendale-based Armenian sandwich shop, has opened a store in Mission Viejo. Menu items include a "Kotlet" sandwich and a pizza sandwich.

23162 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Edwin Goei
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

