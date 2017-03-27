menu

Now Open: A Pair of Izakayas, A Jerky Store at Pacific City, AND MORE!

Now Open: New Sichuan, Sandwiches, and MORE!


Monday, March 27, 2017 at 7:50 a.m.
By Edwin Goei

Forte Kabob in Newport Beach specializes in Mediterranean-style meats roasted on skewers, served over rice with a grilled tomato and onion. A chocolate baklava is offered for dessert.

2233 W Balboa Blvd, Ste 103, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Mahogany Smoked Meats, a business that's been around since 1922 and has a shop in Bishop, California, has opened a store in Huntington Beach's Pacific City. It offers "premium beef, turkey and exotic jerky that is free of nitrites and MSG".

21058 Pacific Coast Hwy, Set 154, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

A new BBQ joint in Brea called Berkley's BBQ Bowls and Dogs from the BBQ caterer of the same name opened earlier this month, serving chicken, ribs, tri tip and build-your-own hot dogs.

580 S Brea Blvd, Ste A, Brea, CA 92821

Izakaya Tenko has opened in a new commercial development in Lake Forest. On the menu are nabe hot pots, a selection of tempura, uni pasta, and array of beef, pork, chicken, and seafood skewers roasted on a robata grill.

20491 Alton Pkwy, Lake Forest, CA 92610

A new ramen and Japanese pub called Ramain39 Izakaya in Huntington Beach has a number of small dishes that are discounted during happy hour. But their specialty is ramen in black, tonkotsu, spicy tonkotsu, and miso flavors. Tsukemen is also served.

18583 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Edwin Goei
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

